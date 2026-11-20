Once upon a time, Disney would take a crazy idea and turn it into a charming family film. It could be about a spy dog, a professor who invents something that’s out of this world, or a college kid who gets zapped by electricity and turns into the brightest person in the room. As a matter of fact, Disney actually pulled this last idea off with one of their early films. And it starred an actor who would go on to become a favorite in millions of homes.

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That’s part of what makes the movie so interesting—it seamlessly weaves together elements of campus humor, sci-fi, and an unexpectedly crooked crime story. By the time the opening credits roll, the premise itself is intriguing. How much can one brain possibly store? What kind of chaos would result if the wrong people stumbled upon that information? And why is no one at this college concerned about the risk of frying their brain? All this is explained in one of Disney’s offbeat live-action comedies, starring an early appearance by Kurt Russell.

How The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes Made Kurt Russell a Real Human Computer

Watching this movie, you’ll spend a fun and humorous college year with Kurt Russell as Dexter Riley in this classic Disney production. Dexter is a typical college student at Medfield College, but things start to go wrong when students persuade a wealthy businessman to give them an outdated computer. A seemingly little electrical shock followed by a wild electrical storm results in Dexter gaining the computer’s knowledge. Now the everyday college student has become a walking encyclopedia, which is quite a change for what was probably a sub-par student last week.

Disney manages to avoid the idea of Dexter’s strange new intelligence as just another superpower. His knowledge becomes a double-edged sword instead. Dean Higgins takes the opportunity to boost the college, while Dexter’s friends cope with their own super-schoolboy. Meanwhile, the computer’s other owner has considerably darker concerns about what Dexter might have discovered. Cesar Romero plays the businessman, and you’ll never get to actually like him, but he keeps the right degree of diabolical class to keep you entertained by his crimes. It all gets into a very effective comedy engine: Dexter can answer any question, but as his own knowledge increases, so do his own doubts.

Why You Should Take a Second Look to Disney’s Overshadowed Dexter Riley Films

There’s a certain nostalgia and idiosyncrasy to Disney’s old Medfield College movies. They took college campuses and surrounded students with extraordinary scientific nonsense. Surprisingly, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes began a trilogy that continued with Now You See Him, Now You Don’t in 1972 and The Strongest Man in the World in 1975, with Russell as Dexter once more. The recipe is simple: give a gaggle of college students some amazing scientific invention, and watch as their everyday academic shenanigans turn into disaster. Honestly, it’s a perfect recipe for family comedy.

Here’s a quick little preview from Disney if you haven’t had the chance to watch the full movie yet:

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As you can probably tell, Russell makes the original film all the better by giving Dexter an easygoing charisma that keeps him relatable, rather than turning him into a lovable pain in the behind. That’s important here, because the humor comes from getting to see some schlub struggle with all this. Way back before you’d ever seen him in Escape from New York or The Thing, Russell demonstrated that he could carry a Disney film. This one is far from being hard sci-fi, with computers that look frickin’ ancient, and the plot gets dumber the longer you think about it. That’s part of what makes it work. Disney latched onto a ludicrous premise and then built a cute little franchise with it. Sometimes the best forgotten films are the ones where they didn’t take themselves too seriously.

These days, getting a computer’s worth of knowledge from an electrical shock would probably land you in the emergency room, not a college Hall of Fame. But that’s the magic of old-school Disney! Have you seen The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, and do you think Kurt Russell’s Dexter Riley deserves more recognition? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And tell us which forgotten Disney classic deserves a comeback!