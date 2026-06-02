Disney’s Beloved Animated Reboot is Now Free to Watch

Disney Afternoon was an establishment of the entertainment studio for years, introducing animation enthusiasts to some of the biggest original properties of the ’90s. Shows like Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, Bonkers, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and Goof Troop were just a few examples of shows that remain fan-favorites to this day. While not all of these shows would return with sequels and/or remakes in the future, a lucky few have found ways to remain in the public eye. Now, one of the biggest Disney Afternoon remakes has returned entirely for free, in a way you might not have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2017, Ducktales returned to television for three seasons, re-imagining the story of Scrooge McDuck and his nephews with a new animation style and voice cast. Originally premiering on Disney XD, the series would find its way to the Disney Channel in 2018 before garnering three seasons and bringing its story to a close in 2021. The series became a fan-favorite from Disney, as major actors such as Dr. Who’s David Tennant, Community’s Danny Pudi, Saturday Night Live’s Beck Bennett, and Steven Universe’s Kate Micucci helped to round out the cast. Now, Disney has uploaded the entire first season on YouTube entirely for free in one giant video that has a runtime of over nine hours. You can watch the entire first season below.

Play video

Ducktales’ Mysterious Future

Image courtesy of Disney Television Animation

Following the series’s conclusion, there has been no word on whether a new DuckTales reboot is in the works or if this latest iteration will find its way back to the small screen in some form or fashion. Luckily, Scrooge McDuck and many of the other characters that the series helped become major names still find their way into the public eye. Scrooge, for example, routinely is given original Marvel Comics that will remake the wealthy Duckburg resident. Surprisingly enough, one major character who got a fresh start from the series might be receiving a reboot all his own.

In Ducktales’ second season, the episode “The Duck Knight Returns” features a brand new take on Darkwing Duck, one of Disney’s most well-known original superheroes. The series recast the crime fighter with actor Chris Diamantopoulos taking on the role, while the show also brought back og voice actor, Jim Cummings, in a new part. Earlier last year, Cummings confirmed that he was returning to the role in a future reboot, while also touting Seth Rogen’s involvement.

“I think it’s long overdue. And we’re all still alive and kicking. I guess Seth Rogen, my old buddy, he’s going to be one of the prime movers, shakers. So stay tuned.” At present, the project is seemingly still in development, with no release date confirmed. Considering the staying power that Disney’s ducks have had over the decades, it would make sense that Drake Mallard would eventually have the opportunity to rise from the shadows once again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!