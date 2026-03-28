Every Villain Confirmed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Ranked by How Big Their Role Will Probably Be

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally confirmed the appearance of several key villains, and here are all of the film’s antagonists, ranked by how big their role will probably be. The first trailer for Brand New Day is out now, hinting that the film is going to be absolutely packed. On top of Spider-Man’s story, the film is also going to feature The Punisher and The Incredible Hulk, meaning that it has to make room for at least three heroes. On top of that, a plethora of villains are going to appear, meaning that Spidey has a lot on his plate this time around.

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Sadie Sink’s mystery character is the big question mark still remaining after Brand New Day‘s first trailer. There have been tons of rumors that Sink will play a villain, and if she does, she will probably have the biggest role in the film. However, she may also be playing a hero on the run, like Jean Grey. On top of that, we still aren’t sure if The Punisher and Hulk will be antagonistic to Spider-Man. Even with all these questions, there are still five villains who have been confirmed. So, here are all of them, ranked from least important to most important.

5) Tarantula

Image via Sony

After being rumored for months, Tarantula’s involvement in the film was confirmed by the first Brand New Day trailer. Tarantula can be seen fighting Spider-Man in a slow-motion shot, although the context for this scene isn’t given. Tarantula is a deep-cut character, introduced in 1974 as a South American state-sponsored superhero of an oppressive regime. Eventually, Tarantula makes his way to the United States and works as an assassin, putting him in the crosshairs of Spider-Man.

Tarantula isn’t a major character, so he probably won’t have a major role in the film. Based on the trailer, it looks like he will be part of a montage where Spider-Man fights different villains. There have been rumors that there will be a four-year time jump between No Way Home and Brand New Day, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this montage reveals that Spidey fought Tarantula during this montage. However, it is doubtful that his role in the film will go beyond that.

4) Boomerang

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Even though Boomerang is higher on this list, his role in Brand New Day will probably be about the same as Tarantula’s. Boomerange is an aptly-named supervillain, as he uses boomerangs to commit crimes. He is another minor Spider-Man villain, explaining why he is also in the slow-motion montage in the Brand New Day trailer. Boomerang will probably be another villain that Peter fought before the events of the film, with him not tying into the movie’s main plot.

3) The Hand

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Hand is one of Marvel Comics’ most prolific groups of villains, and after being at the center of Netflix’s Defenders universe, they are finally back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The group of red-clad undead ninjas is seen several times throughout the trailer, with them fighting Spider-Man in a prison and on top of some city buildings. So, they are at least present in two scenes, meaning that they probably have a bigger role than the aforementioned villains. However, The Hand is typically a Daredevil villain, meaning that the film could just be setting them up for a bigger role in Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

2) Tombstone

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tombstone will finally be joining the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the character being played by Marvin Jones III. Tombstone is a gangster with near-impenetrable skin, making him one of New York’s most dangerous street-level criminals. Since Brand New Day seems to be a street-level story, it is likely that he will have a big role. Some fans even believe that Tombstone will be the film’s main villain. However, since he wasn’t seen in the trailer at all, this now seems unlikely.

1) Scorpion

Image via Sony

After being teased in the Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scene, Michael Mando is finally returning as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of all the villains, Scorpion got the most focus in the trailer, with him being at the center of an elaborate fight scene with Spider-Man. So, this means that he will probably have the most bearing on the plot of the villains who have been confirmed so far.

However, Scorpion typically isn’t the main villain in his origin story. Instead, he is usually hired or created by a bigger villain, like J. Jonah Jameson or Kingpin. It could be that Tombstone, the DODC, or Sadie Sink’s mystery character is behind Mac Gargan getting his Scorpion suit, meaning that they would be the true main villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.