You Might’ve Missed Sadie Sink in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer (& It Supports the Biggest Theory)

Who is Sadie Sink playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? That’s been the question ever since the Stranger Things star was cast in the upcoming MCU movie. The immediate speculation, of course, was that she’s going to be playing Jean Grey, though other theories have ranged from Firestar (another mutant), to Mayday Parker (in the comics, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson), and Rachel Cole-Alves (an ally of the Punisher).

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Technically speaking, all theories are still in play after the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. That’s because we don’t see Sink appear on-screen, or at least, we don’t get to see her face. Sony is clearly playing into the speculation with that, but the character is seemingly in the trailer. We can see a person in a green jacket with a yellow hood up, which fits with what Sink was wearing in Brand New Day set photos. That same person also appears to be strapped to a chair, seemingly by Damage Control, and again looks like it’s Sink playing that mystery character.

Does The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Tease Sadie Sink Is Jean Grey?

Images via Sony

One of the biggest clues in the Brand New Day trailer is that someone appears to be using mind control: in the scene where Peter finds a woman, surrounded by agents with guns, it appears as though a person is effectively body-hopping, taking over the minds of different people one-by-one. The way it’s edited lines up with this person being the same as the character ostensibly played by Sink. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s Jean Grey, but, given she is one of the most powerful telepaths in the entire Marvel Universe, it wouldn’t be a stretch.

This could potentially be positioning Sink’s character, whether it’s Jean or not, as an antagonistic force, but there could be something else at play here. The MCU has increasingly been setting up the Department of Damage Control to shift into an anti-mutant task force. Brand New Day has also cast Tramell Tillman, who is reportedly playing William Metzger, an anti-mutant activist from the comics and quite possibly the person now heading up the organization.

It’s admittedly speculation on top of speculation, and there’s a risk of looking at it through this lens and thus seeing what you want to see, but the pieces do appear to fit together reasonably neatly. This could well be Damage Control trying to hold Jean Grey, and perhaps Spider-Man is the one to break her out. This could even explain why Sink returns in Avengers: Secret Wars, due to her pre-existing relationship with Spider-Man and him helping bring her into the fold or link up with the X-Men.

This might still work if she’s some other superpowered character, but the secrecy adds to the idea that she is Jean Grey. It seems as though her identity won’t just be withheld in the marketing, but that she’ll be a mystery box in the movie itself, with Peter and others having to work out why she’s important and just how powerful she really is. If that’s the case, and it’s aiming for a big reveal with her name, then Jean Grey would make the most sense. Only a few more months until we find out for sure!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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