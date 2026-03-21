Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 6 Biggest Things Marvel Is Still Hiding After the First Trailer

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and while it reveals a lot about the upcoming film, there are still a lot of questions that remain. Despite the movie coming out in only four months, Brand New Day was one of the most mysterious movies of 2026. Very few details were known about it, and while the first Brand New Day trailer has shed some light on the upcoming sequel, there are still a lot of unknowns.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow up on the cliffhanger ending of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that caused everyone on Earth to forget who Peter Parker is. Now, Peter is a loner, filling basically all his time with his activities as New York City’s favorite vigilante. Now, Spidey has to take on some new threats to his home, including Tombstone, Scorpion, The Punisher, and a new mind-controlling threat.

6) The Identity of Sadie Sink’s Character

Sadie Sink was cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day a while ago, but even after the release of the first trailer, we still don’t know who she is. It seems like Sink is playing a superpowered individual who is being hunted by the Department of Damage Control. While she is seen from behind in the trailer, we don’t see any more of her, meaning that her identity is still a secret.

The most popular theory regarding Sink’s character is that she is Jean Grey. The trailer features fiery explosions and mind control, backing up this theory. However, there are also theories that Sink could be Jackpot, a female Doc Ock, Firestar, or others. While she seems to be an antagonist, the first trailer didn’t even confirm this.

5) Yelena Belova

It has been confirmed that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will appear in Brand New Day, following up on her last appearance in Thunderbolts*. However, the trailer doesn’t show Yelena and gives basically no hint as to what her role in the film will be. Some fans are theorizing that the dark New York skyline in some shots could mean that Brand New Day will show what Spider-Man was up to during the Void’s attack. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

4) Tombstone

Image Courtesy of Insomniac Games

Tombstone is set to be one of the main villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he, too, was completely absent from the trailers. This is surprising, as it is expected that his role in the film is going to be more significant than the roles of The Hand or Boomerang. We still don’t know what his goals are, how he meets Spider-Man, or what he even looks like, which is a real shock.

3) Why Scorpion Is Back

Image via Sony

Michael Mando’s Scorpion is finally returning in Brand New Day, nearly 10 years after he was set up in Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s post-credits scene. Scorpion is finally seen in the trailer, with him fighting Spider-Man by using his giant mechanical tail. This is incredibly exciting for fans of Mac Gargan, as they have been waiting for Scorpion to return to the MCU for multiple movies.

However, Brand New Day’s first trailer gives no context for why Scorpion is back after all these years. The trailer doesn’t reveal if Mac knows who Spider-Man is, where he got his tail, or why he is fighting Spider-Man.

2) Why The Punisher Is There

Image via Sony

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, is set to play a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with him appearing a couple of times throughout the trailer. Frank and Spider-Man seem to know each other, with them quipping at each other as they chase down some sort of armed vehicle. However, the trailer doesn’t reveal why The Punisher is there, who they’re chasing, how The Punisher knows Spider-Man, or how he got into this situation after the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

1) What Ned & MJ Know About Spider-Man

No Way Home‘s biggest setup is that nobody knows who Peter Parker is. There are a ton of questions regarding how this works, and the first Brand New Day trailer answers none of them. For example, we don’t know if people remember Spider-Man. It could be that Ned and MJ remember knowing Spider-Man and being at the climactic fight of No Way Home, but they just don’t remember why they were there or who Peter Parker is.

Ned and MJ’s facial expressions in the Brand New Day trailer hint that they know something is wrong, meaning that they could be investigating this issue throughout the film. However, Peter reintroduces himself to MJ, and she definitely doesn’t know who he is at the end of the trailer. So, this is one of the biggest secrets that Marvel has kept hidden after the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.