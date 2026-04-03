How Hulu’s Trippy New Sci-fi Comedy Sets Up a Sequel (And It Could Have the Best Title in Film History)

2025 was a pretty good year for Hulu original movies. Summer of 69, Eenie Meanie, Swiped, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, they all had their merits, and Predator: Killer of Killers was phenomenal. Add Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice under the win column, because it’s a blast of an action crime comedy. Thanks to great chemistry between James Marsden and Eiza González, two impressively different performances from Vince Vaughn, a great joke about jumping through a pane of glass, and excellent supporting work from the likes of Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, and Lewis Tan, it’s never anything short of fun and sparky.

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And, because it ends on a cliffhanger, the door is not shut on a sequel. Just how does the movie end and where might it lead? Let’s see.

Naturally, spoilers for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice follow.

How Does Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice End?

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The events of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice take over the course of a single night, but it’s not the first time Nick has lived it. Future Nick, anyway. One night, Nick went to collect a debt from Symon (Ben Schwartz), who borrowed an immense amount of money to build a time machine. As Nick discovers when he arrives, the time machine does indeed work, but when he exits it, he finds Symon at his desk, startled by the bright light of the machine and wielding a gun. The two exchange shots, with Nick not recognizing that it’s Symon holding the gun. Symon doesn’t make it, Nick does.

Nick has come back in time because, like the present version of himself, he knows that his buddy and business partner Mike has been sleeping with his wife, Alice. They’re in love, but present Nick doesn’t care. Their boss, Sosa (David), has been searching for the man in his organization who ratted on his son, Jimmy Boy (Tatro), and Nick sees an opportunity to frame Mike as the rat.

The way this night is supposed to shake out has Mike get executed by a cannibal hitman hired by Sosa. As future Nick knows, his present self will regret this as soon as it happens, so he comes up with a plan to make Sosa think Mike killed the cannibal hitman and his two partners and is now on the run when, in actuality, future Nick and present Nick are going to show up at Jimmy Boy’s welcome home from jail after after after party and blow everyone away.

Once the cannibal hitman, “The Barron,” and his two assistants are dead, the Nicks, Mike, and Alice head to the party. Future Nick tells Alice and Mike to stay in the car, but Mike goes into the mansion anyway to help the Nicks. After the shootout, Sosa holds Alice at gunpoint, but Jimmy Boy shows up too, with a massive shard of glass sticking out of his neck after jumping through a glass window. Alice manages to kill Sosa, but Jimmy Boy fires a shot at Mike.

Present Nick jumps in the way of this shot, clearly having forgiven his friend after future Nick earlier revealed that Alice is pregnant with Mike’s baby. The bullet hits present Nick’s neck and, as Mike and Alice rush him to the hospital, he expires, meaning the future Nick also disappears.

This is where Symon more or less comes back into the picture. The only reason he knew of Nick and his tons of funds was through Alice, with whom he has a past. Alice knew Symon better than anyone else, which is why she knows that he had not one, but two time machines. Alice takes Mike to the second time machine, hidden in a storage unit, and he gets in, hoping to go back in time and save Nick.

That all raises the question of whether we’ll get a sequel. If things were left here, it would be perfectly fine. We assume that Mike went back and saved Nick. But it would be great to see it, and in the process we could get a movie called Mike & Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. After all, if Mike is getting into a time machine to go back to the night of the after after after party, he’s going to greet both himself and both Nicks. It would be a heck of a lengthy title, but so is this first film’s.

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