This Hulu Original Sci-Fi Movie Is Still One of Their Scariest Ever

The 2023 Hulu original movie No One Will Save You combines sci-fi and horror in a splendid and unique way. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, an isolated and anxious young woman who experiences an alien invasion in her home. No One Will Save You was a streaming-only release, arriving on Hulu immediately upon its opening. Duffield’s movie earned a positive reception from critics, resulting in an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, general audiences didn’t enjoy No One Will Save You as much, as the film’s user rating on the site stands at 56%. Even though critics and audiences are divided on No One Will Save You, subscribers need to watch this remarkable sci-fi flick and judge it for themselves.

Almost entirely devoid of dialogue, No One Will Save You strikingly deviates from the majority of sci-fi movies. Set in a modern-day American small town, the film’s story reveals few details outside of its main character’s status as a lonely outcast dealing with trauma from the losses of her best friend and mother. Brynn’s confrontation with aliens at her secluded house makes for a frightening and anxiety-inducing viewing experience. Fans of sci-fi horror in search of something different from standard alien films should be delighted by No One Will Save You.

No One Will Save You‘s Unnerving Atmosphere Is Terrifying

The aliens in No One Will Save You are the lanky, gray figures with big, dark eyes that film audiences are accustomed to; however, it’s not the extraterrestrial beings that make the film so scary. No One Will Save You’s lack of dialogue and narrative context produces a mysterious and frightening atmosphere. In place of spoken words, the aliens’ croaking sounds and other unsettling noises are enough to send chills down viewers’ spines. Moreover, without any explanation behind the alien invasion Brynn endures, No One Will Save You encourages audiences to interpret events according to their own perspective. Primarily taking place inside of Brynn’s house, the movie uses its limited locations to its advantage, inventing a variety of terrifying scenarios to throw Brynn in as she hides from, and later fights her attackers. No One Will Save You constantly feels claustrophobic, only amplifying the horror.

On a surface level, No One Will Save You might appear relatively shallow, yet the movie boasts a great deal of excitement and narrative depth. Duffield deftly executes one narrative twist after another as Brynn repeatedly fights off the aliens only to see them adapt or change forms, forcing her to combat a new threat at each turn. It’s hard to predict exactly what’s coming throughout No One Will Save You‘s hour-and-a-half run time, and viewers we be in for a wild ride. Even so, the movie’s exhilarating action sequences don’t make up for any lack of substance. Through Brynn’s battle against the aliens, No One Will Save You‘ serves as an allegory for overcoming trauma and grief.

Dever’s performance works wonderfully as the driving force behind No One Will Save You‘s triumph as a sci-fi horror film. The star’s facial expressions expertly communicate the tension and anguish Brynn feels in her everyday life, while Dever summons the fear and determination incited by the alien invasion. Given Dever’s recent debut as Abby Anderson in The Last of Us, fans of the show should familiarize themselves with the performer’s work in No One Will Save You, which stands out as one of her best projects.

No One Will Save You Is Among the Best Films in Hulu’s Original Sci-Fi Catalog

Currently, Hulu is home to legendary sci-fi franchises like Alien and Predator, but as far as original content in the genre goes, the streaming service hasn’t delivered too many noteworthy standalone flicks over the years. As a result, No One Will Save You prevails as a gem in Hulu’s selection of sci-fi titles. The movie’s uncommon storytelling method of fixating on an individual’s clash with alien invaders in an isolated place, reminiscent of 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane at times, pleasantly turns the overused sci-fi trope on its head, offering a fresh take on the concept of aliens in film. A captivating and meaningful tales, No One Will Save You will not disappoint Hulu subscribers.

No One Will Save You is available to stream on Hulu.