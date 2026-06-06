KPop Demon Hunters Returns to Theaters in Unexpected Crossover

For animation fans who are awaiting Huntrix’s return to the silver screen in their official capacity, we have bad news for you. While KPop Demon Hunters‘ highly anticipated sequel has already been confirmed by Sony Pictures Animation, the creators have hinted at a release window of 2029. With years until part two lands, fans of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are still interested in everything related to the film. In a wild twist, a film that is on track to be the biggest film of the weekend has a KPop Demon Hunters crossover that earns an R-rating with stellar animation.

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Scary Movie 6 is the first time that we’ve seen the spoof franchise return since its predecessor hit theaters in 2013, meaning it has been thirteen years since the Wayans brothers parodied horror. While the latest sequel pokes light at the Scream franchise, Get Out, Terrifier, Longlegs, and more, it also includes a hilarious KPop Demon Hunters reference. Specifically, the character Shorty, played by Marlon Wayans, encounters a doppelganger trio of the animated band while on a drug trip. Having a wild night with this faux-Huntrix, the entire segment is completely animated and pokes fun at the award-winning track, “Golden,’ with its own iteration, “Tokin’.” While it is a brief segment, the crossover proves that the Scary Movie franchise is more than willing to poke fun at any big franchise, horror-related or not.

Scary Demon Hunters

paramount

As of the writing of this article, Scary Movie 6 is being tracked to receive an opening weekend box office of anywhere between $45 to $65 million USD. While this is far from hitting the titanic shockwaves created by KPop Demon Hunters, it makes for a major success for Paramount, considering the reported budget for the film overall is $30 million USD. While a seventh film in the franchise has yet to be confirmed, these potential tallies are good news for parody fans who are hoping to witness a Scary Movie 7 eventually hit theaters. Certainly, with so many movies ripe for parody, the Wayans Brothers wouldn’t have trouble finding material for future films in the franchise.

While KPop Demon Hunters fans might be waiting years to see the return of Huntrix, this doesn’t mean that Netflix doesn’t have ideas in mind for the franchise’s future outside theaters. Following the success of the Sony Pictures Animation entry, the streaming service has reportedly discussed creating television series, live-action adaptations, and more. Next year, the KPop Demon Hunters World Tour will take the soundtrack from the film on the road, recreating songs for live audiences to rock out to.

As for what lies in wait for Huntrix’s return, the story of the anticipated sequel remains a mystery. However, co-director Chris Appelhans hinted at what territory the filmmakers might look to explore for the second chapter, stating, “We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like? There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.” Whenever KPop Demon Hunters 2 does arrive, it’s sure to send shockwaves through the entertainment world following the first film’s unbelievable success.

What do you think of the Scary Movie franchise poking fun at Huntrix? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!