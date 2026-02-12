KPop Demon Hunter 2 Teased By Sony Bosses (But There’s a Catch)

KPop Demon Hunters was easily the biggest film of 2025, even though it didn’t release at the box office. HUNTR/X girls ruled the world, but Sony missed out on KPop Demon Hunters in favor of Netflix, having sold the distribution rights during the pandemic. Now, a sequel is in the works, although development is in the very earliest stages.

Speaking to THR, Sony Pictures Animation presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville provided some intriguing updates about the inevitable sequel. According to Belson and de Froberville, progress is only in the earliest stages because of the awards season. Still, de Froberville did give a sense of some of the discussions taking place at this point. “The world is so rich,” he observed. “The world of the demons and the pop star [element], what happened to Jinu. There’s so much we could expand into.”

The two compared KPop Demon Hunters 2 to the Spider-Verse films, indicating a desire to expand the world but also improve the animation quality – already high. The catch, though, is that both seem convinced this project is going to take a while to come together; THR noted that reports the sequel would release in 2029 seem far-fetched, and Belson clearly indicated their reporter was right.

Quality Animations Take Time To Make

As disappointing as this news may be, it does make sense that KPop Demon Hunters 2 will take some time to make. The first film was in the works from 2021, only releasing last year. Expectations are so high for the sequel, meaning it will take time to get the story and the songs right, and the animations themselves will be time-consuming. That’s particularly true if there’s a desire to expand the world; to explore the Korean mythology that inspired the first film and its demons, the way the climax changed the HUNTR/X girls, and even what it all meant for Jinu.

That last comment – explicitly teased by de Froberville – is particularly important. Jinu was redeemed at the end of the first film, which revealed that he did have a soul after all as he offered his life to save Rumi from the Demon King’s attack. That in itself shatters the Hunters’ traditions, because it means that demons can in fact be redeemed rather than killed. It will be fascinating to see whether their mission evolves as a result of this revelation.

In the meantime, Sony and Netflix will be working hard to ensure the franchise remains strong. We already know that clearly involves an awful lot of merch, ranging from action figures to KPop Demon Hunters LEGO sets. One thing’s for sure; the future looks golden for HUNTR/X. We’ll just have to wait a while for their official return.

What do you want to happen in KPop Demon Hunters 2?