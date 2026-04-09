Marvel Just Confirmed the Best MCU Show They’ll Never Make

The MCU has had some great TV shows, but one of the potential shows with the most potential will never be made properly after season 2, episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again. When Daredevil was first released on Netflix, it began a long line of spinoffs like The Defenders and The Punisher, as well as sister shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. So, when the series returned as Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, it was immediately apparent that there was spinoff potential, and one character is the most obvious choice.

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Unfortunately, this probably isn’t going to happen now. While Born Again season 1 played things relatively safe, gloves are off with season 2. All kinds of major developments and story reveals have occurred in the first four episodes so far, with one of these arcs making a possible spinoff impossible.

If The MCU Does A Solo Bullseye Spinoff, His Redemption Arc Needs To Go

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Bullseye is one of the best characters in Daredevil and in the entire MCU, and there has always been a chance that he could get a spinoff. Bullseye completes the incredibly compelling triangle that he has with Fisk and Daredevil, with all three characters having an immense hatred for each other. Bullseye is a killer, but he is a ton of fun to watch, as the diner scene in Born Again, season 2, episode 4 shows. A spinoff series featuring some of Bullseye’s most villainous exploits would be a ton of fun, disgusting viewers as he delves further into antagonism.

However, this type of Bullseye show can’t happen anymore. Born Again season 2 has been setting up a Bullseye redemption arc, something that wasn’t expected in season 1. Although Bullseye still kills in season 2, he focuses his vengeance on the Fisks and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. He intentionally lures the AVTF in to murder them, and in his mind, he thinks he’s doing a good thing. While the AVTF are evil, Matt knows that killing them isn’t the right path, even if Bullseye is putting a permanent end to their evil.

Bullseye has saved Daredevil in season 2 and hopes to atone for his crimes by doing one last good deed, which is presumably killing Wilson and Vanessa Fisk. So, Born Again is changing Bullseye by putting him into an antihero role rather than a villainous one. While this works for the story that Born Again season 2 is telling, it makes a spinoff difficult, as it robs him of what makes him unique.

If Bullseye is just another killer antihero, he would be too similar to characters like the Punisher and Deadpool, who already have projects. A show where Bullseye is an actual villain would be a ton of fun, and the MCU needs to take the character in this direction. After all, some of the best shows of all time are about evil people, like Breaking Bad and The Sopranos. So, a show about an actual villain who is carrying out evil deeds would allow Bullseye to be part of something that the MCU has never done before.

Bullseye’s Best Born Again Spinoff Would Be A Thunderbolts* Sequel

It is doubtful that the MCU would ever do something as risky as a show about Bullseye’s villainy. So, if the franchise wants to keep his redemption arc going after Born Again season 2, the best path forward for Bullseye would be a Thunderbolts* sequel. Bullseye is too interesting to be constrained to just Daredevil, and with how heavily the marketing has focused on him, it is likely that Marvel wants to market him as his own character outside of the Daredevil shows. If the MCU won’t do a show about just Bullseye, then Thunderbolts* is the clear next option.

As is, Thunderbolts* wasn’t an accurate adaptation of the comic book team. Most of the team members in the film were heroes, whereas in the comics, they’re actual villains. Bullseye would be the perfect member of another Thunderbolts team, as he is an actual villain, but his skills would be a great asset for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. De Fontaine has already been involved in the story of Born Again season 2 through Mr. Charles, so there is a possibility that she could recruit him to a new team.

As part of a team like the Thunderbolts, Bullseye can continue doing seemingly heroic things. However, his villainous side can always slip out, with him killing a bit more than he needs to. This seems to be the best balance for the MCU going forward, as it’ll be hard to undo Bullseye’s redemption arc once it’s done.