Daredevil: Born Again’s Bullseye Story Means the MCU’s Can Redeem Its Biggest 2025 Mistake

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is only three episodes in, but it is already teasing that it could fix one of the MCU’s biggest mistakes from 2025 with one character: Bullseye. Agent Benjamin Pointdexter, aka Bullseye, is one of the MCU’s most notorious villains. Daredevil season 3 goes a long way to show just how evil the marksman is, with the story of Born Again so far proving that he is one of the deadliest and most detestable characters in the MCU.

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Bullseye hasn’t had much screentime in Born Again season 2 so far, but based on the trailers and TV spots, he is going to get a lot more as the season goes on. So far this season, Bullseye saved Daredevil from the AVTF agents at the end of episode 1, and then was seen killing some AVTF agents in episode 2. While this doesn’t say much about what he’s up to, it does give a major hint as to what the rest of his story could be.

Bullyseye Could Get A Redemption Arc In Born Again Season 2

Based on what has been seen so far, it looks like Bullseye is getting a redemption arc in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Despite him being one of Matt’s biggest rivals and killing Foggy Nelson in season 1, he has only been seen working on Matt’s side in season 2. Matt hasn’t explicitly recruited Bullseye to be part of Daredevil’s Army, but Dex is definitely pitting himself against Fisk more than he is against Matt and the other heroes of Born Again.

Now, this doesn’t mean that Dex is becoming a good person. Dex and Matt could simply have a shared interest because Fisk has wronged them both, and the AVTF wants to take down both vigilantes. However, Dex didn’t have to save Matt in episode 1, with this hinting that he could be interested in fighting the good fight. However, it’ll be impossible to tell if this is truly the direction that the show is going until more episodes come out.

Bullseye’s Redemption and de Fontaine’s Involvement Could Lead To A Proper Thunderbolts

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If Born Again season 2 truly does give Bullseye a redemption arc, it could finally lead to a proper Thunderbolts team. In the comics, the Thunderbolts are typically a group of villains who are tasked with taking on major threats. The MCU’s Thunderbolts* movie, however, was made up of a roster of antiheroes or genuine heroes. The team eventually became the New Avengers, completely moving away from the villainous roots of the comic book roster.

However, Bullseye would be the perfect candidate for a comic-accurate Thunderbolts team. He is undoubtedly evil, but he also possesses greater skills as a marksman than anyone in the MCU. Putting Bullseye on a team with other true villains like Red Hulk and Baron Zemo would allow for the MCU to have the best of both worlds, differentiating the team of villains from the New Avengers.

So, the only other thing that the MCU has to do in order to get Bullseye on a Thunderbolts team is introduce him to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Luckily, there is already a path for this to happen. As episode 1 reveals, Mr. Charles works for de Fontaine, meaning that her story is already tied to Daredevil: Born Again season 2. It isn’t known why she or Mr. Charles is involved yet, but that will undoubtedly be revealed in a future episode.

The events of Born Again season 2 could see Valentina learn about Bullseye due to his public actions against the Fisks, leading her to determine that he is an ideal candidate for a new Thunderbolts team. After all, the publicity surrounding the New Avengers would make it difficult for them to go on black ops missions like Valentina originally intended. The missions probably still need to happen, so a new team would be in order.

So far, Bullseye only exists in the Daredevil corner of the MCU, but this could be the way to give him a greater role in the franchise. Appearing in a sequel to Thunderbolts* could allow Bullseye to meet characters like the New Avengers, opening him up to a whole new world of Marvel superheroes. Bullseye would make a fun addition to all kinds of MCU movies and TV shows that aren’t Daredevil, and hopefully, a new Thunderbolts team allows him to do it.