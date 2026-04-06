New Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Also Reveals First Look At Marvel’s Punisher Special Feature

Daredevil: Born Again has released a new trailer to promote Season 2, and it comes earlier than expected. Typically, shows release new seasonal trailers around the halfway point, in order to keep viewers invested down the back half of the season, while also enticing new viewers to catch up and join the fun. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has only released three episodes (at the time of writing this) of a season that will consist of eight episodes.

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As for the new teaser: It’s a pretty intense experience, to say the least. Several highly-anticipated guest stars are featured in the new footage; there’s a bombshell reveal that shakes up both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the old Marvel Netflix Universe – plus, we get a first look at The Punisher: One Last Kill feature that’s coming to Disney+ as soon as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ends!

Check all of it out, below – but friendly Warning: This is one of those trailers that spoils SEVERAL big reveals that some fans may just want to wait and see.

Bullseye & Jessica Jones Return in New Born Again Season 2 Trailer

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Dex Pointdexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) makes his first full appearance in this opening scene of the trailer. We see Dex bait a S.W.A.T. team into approaching him at a diner (see also: Riddler in The Batman) before dispatching the entire squad with diner utensils (and an improvised blowgun), before leaving his calling card (a bloody bullseye) on the door. It makes a clear and distinct point: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has upped the action and stunt choreography.

After that brief clip, we get more of the arthouse/abstract trailer that’s been the overall style for Season 2. All of the major characters (Matt Murdock, Karen Page, Wilson, and Vanessa Fisk) look to be in tense spots, while the trailer teases how the entire city of NYC begins a V for Vendetta revolution in the streets, with citizens marching in Daredevil masks. It also looks like, at one point, Kingpin will literally have to break some of those cosplay devils apart with his bare hands. It’s also clear from the footage that Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force squad of goons won’t go down without a bloody fight.

However, the bigger reveal here is that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will be starting her MCU arc with a game-changing new development: she’s a mom now, and it looks like the bad guys have been messing with her daughter! That’s a pull straight from Marvel Comics lore that correlates to another big recent reveal: Mike Colter’s Luke Cage is also returning for Born Again Season 3. In the comics, Cage is the father of Jessica’s daughter, Danielle, so the next Defenders reunion in the MCU could be a true family affair.

The Punisher Gets One Kill

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From the look of things in the brief teaser clip from The Punisher: One Last Kill special feature, the infamous Gnucci crime family (from the 2000s Marvel Comics story arc) is down at least one member after this moment. And Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher looks strapped, armored, and ready for war – just not ready for a barber’s chair and a shave.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, and The Punisher: One Last Kill stream only on Disney+. Discuss all things MCU with us on the ComicBook Forum!

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