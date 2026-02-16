One Major Spider-Man: Brand New Day Theory Just Became So Much More Likely

There have been a lot of rumors about who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and what she is going to be doing in the movie. The new Spider-Man movie, arriving in 2026, has a lot of characters in it, and there will be a lot going on. This includes several villains, most involved in street-level mob warfare, including Scorpion and Tombstone. There are also two heroes confirmed for the series, and both could be fighting Spider-Man, rather than just helping him, with Hulk and the Punisher. Finally, Sadie Sink is playing a mystery character who might be a newly introduced hero.

While Sadie Sink’s character’s identity is a secret, the bigger rumor is that Sink is playing Jean Grey, bringing in the first major X-Men member into the Marvel Universe. Not only that, but Wonder Man might have shown what she might be doing in her MCU debut.

Sadie Sink Could Be Jean Grey Running From DODC

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Sadie Sink made her name on Stranger Things, and joining the MCU is the next step in her career. However, fans have been debating who Sadie Sink is playing since her casting announcement. Everyone from Black Cat and Mary Jane Watson to Moonstone and Madelyne Pryor has been name-dropped. However, it is that last name that has led to the biggest predictions for Sink. That is because Sink is likely not playing Madelyne Pryor, but playing the woman she was based on, Jean Grey.

So far, there have been two characters introduced in the MCU who might be mutants. The first was Kamala Khan, as she learned about her “mutation” in her solo series Ms. Marvel. The second character is Wonder Man, who explained how he got his powers, and it seems that he might be a mutant based on his description. While he wasn’t revealed to be a mutant in Wonder Man, it was clearly hinted at. Also, both of those Disney+ shows had one thing in common. The Department of Damage Control (DODC) was hunting down Kamala Khan and Wonder Man.

In Ms. Marvel, they wanted to capture Kamala because they realized someone there had powers. They made the mistake of attacking high school students, which turned the general public against them. In Wonder Man, the DODC was coming after Simon Williams, and there was something they said in the new Disney+ series. DODC said they saw Simon as a massive threat, and then they also said they see him as a possible asset. That is the key here.

When Sadie Sink shows up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she seems to be on the run from something or someone. If she is Jean Grey, and she is a mutant, DODC could be hunting her down like they were Wonder Man and Kamala Khan. DODC made their MCU debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it seems that they might also want to bring in Spider-Man as an asset. If they want Spider-Man and Jean Grey, this could lead the two to work together for survival purposes. This could explain Sadie Sink’s debut perfectly.

Could DODC Be Building a Superhuman Army?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

What Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be setting up is the Department of Damage Control creating their own team of superhuman soldiers. It seems that the DODC might want to find “assets” to give them superhuman weapons to use to bring in or bring down other superpowered beings. They wanted to capture Kamala Khan, and they considered using Simon Williams as an asset. If they want Jean Grey or Spider-Man as an asset, they likely want to force these heroes to work for them.

This is very important if the MCU keeps the status quo after Avengers: Secret Wars. If the X-Men are the biggest main event stars of the MCU in the next phase, the DODC could be their biggest enemies since they want to use mutants for their own nefarious purposes, while the X-Men are there to protect their own. The DODC could also have a hand in leading a groundswelling of fear concerning mutants, which would lead to the most important comic book themes from those mutant comics.

Jean Grey is a huge part of the X-Men, and if Sadie Sink plays Jean in the MCU, this would allow her to be part of the X-Men without repeating what the original trilogy did. It could be a little too similar to the prequel movies in her learning how to use her powers, but if DODC is creating a mutant gathering organization, it could go a long way in setting the template for the X-Men’s storylines moving forward. Ms. Marvel and Wonder Man started this story, and if the Sadie Sink rumors are true with her playing Jean Grey, this could be the next step in the creation of the X-Men’s next enemies following Avengers: Secret Wars.

