Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Has 4 Villains Who’ve Never Been in Live-Action Before (& It Makes It More Exciting)

This summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day may end up being the biggest Spider-Man movie ever due to how many villains are in it, and four of them have never appeared in live action before. The MCU’s take on Peter Parker is the third series of live-action Spider-Man movies, and the different continuities have all kinds of overlapping characters. When it comes to villains, however, the MCU is going in a new direction, with Brand New Day featuring some antagonists that audiences may not be familiar with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out now, finally giving a look at the highly anticipated film. Now that the trailer is out, we know that the film will follow Peter as he deals with the surprising mutation of his DNA. On top of that, Peter is still dealing with the fallout of Doctor Strange’s spell in No Way Home while simultaneously dealing with a ton of new villains. While the antagonists in Brand New Day may not be the character’s most beloved villains, that’s what makes this movie so exciting.

Scorpion, Tombstone, Tarantula, & Boomerang Have Never Appeared In A Live-Action Spider-Man Movie Before

Image via Sony

There are going to be a ton of villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we still don’t know who the film’s main antagonist is. However, ahead of the trailer’s release, it was announced that the film would see Michael Mando return as Mac Gargan, paying off Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s post-credits scene. This time, Mac would be in his full Scorpion form, finally allowing this popular villain to appear in his first live-action Spider-Man movie.

On top of that, it was also previously announced that the film will feature the live-action debut of Tombstone, played by Marvin Jones III. The trailer then revealed that Peter will also fight Tarantula and Boomerang in Brand New Day, meaning that a total of four villains who have never been seen in live-action will appear in the film. While characters like Tombstone and Scorpion have appeared in Spider-Man projects countless times, they have never appeared in one of his live-action movies, making the film all the more exciting.

On top of that, there is the possibility that more villains could make their live-action debut. We still don’t know who Sadie Sink’s mystery character is. While there is a chance that she’s a hero like Jean Grey, there are plenty of villains she could be playing as well. On top of that, the Hand will appear in Brand New Day. While they have appeared in live-action in the Daredevil series before, there are tons of ancillary the Hand villains who could appear for the first time here.

The MCU’s Use Of Spider-Man’s Rogue’s Gallery Has Been Incredible So Far

Despite being the third Spider-Man movie series, the MCU has managed to keep the roster of villains feeling fresh. This is easily one of the best aspects of the MCU’s handling of Spider-Man, as there are so many ways that it could have gone wrong. So far, there have been no repeats of villains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series or The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom, Sandman, Harry Osborn, the Lizard, and Electro have all not appeared in the MCU, with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films opting to use different characters.

The only exception to this is Spider-Man: No Way Home, but its multiversal story meant that the incarnations of the villains from the other two movie series appeared rather than updated takes on the same characters. Instead, the MCU’s Spider-Man movies have featured Vulture, Shocker, and Mysterio, and now all of the characters who are set to appear in Brand New Day.

The MCU is introducing audiences to all kinds of Spider-Man villains that they may be unfamiliar with, and this is incredibly exciting. Many fans can’t wait to see some of these more obscure villains appear in live-action, and they finally will get to when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters.