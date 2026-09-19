Like Practical Magic 2? You Need to Read These Fantasy Novels Next

When most people think about fantasy movies and stories, there is something very specific that comes to mind. It usually involves dragons and magical creatures, swords, and big, sweeping epics often with a setting that feels like it comes out of the past rather than the present. Those sort of fantasy stories are great; there is no denying that. Some truly great tales are told with swords and dragons and the like. But that’s not the only sort of fantasy story. There are fantasy stories that are told on smaller, more personal scales, that are set not in sweeping kingdoms but in small towns or are centered in personal histories and family connections. They’re stories like Practical Magic 2, which opened in theaters this month and delivered an eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved fantasy romance classic, Practical Magic, 18 years later.

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Think about it: Practical Magic 2 has magic, witchcraft, a little adventure, and a rich lore. It’s a cozy sort of fantasy that is perfect for people who don’t necessarily need spectacle with their enchanting tales. But you also don’t necessarily need to wait for another movie like Practical Magic 2 to enjoy this particular kind of fantasy. There are a lot of great books that capture the same feeling. These four books, while not necessarily exact story type matches for Practical Magic 2, all have their own sense of fantasy and wonder. They’re cozy, thought-provoking and enchanting reads — no dragons required.

4) The Memory of Borrowed Books by Meg Anderson

I will be the first to admit that The Memory of Borrowed Books might not exactly be a fantasy novel — it leans more towards magical realism, but even if the genre lines get blurry, this book is a perfect read for fans of Practical Magic 2, or even just fans of books and magic. The book follows librarian Claire Ashford who finds herself facing a personal nightmare: the small town she lives in has decided to shut down and demolish the centuries-old library she runs and calls home. However, one night, Claire finds a door that shouldn’t exist and in doing so finds a room full of books that only she can see. Each book draws her into the memories of the people who have come to the library over the years and sends her on a journey to save it. However, there’s more than that: there’s one book that has a memory that might be the key to it all — and it may just be tied to her own memories.

The Memory of Borrowed Books is set to be released on October 6th (we got to read an advanced copy of the novel). It’s not a witches and magic sort of fantasy, but there’s a quiet beauty to the story and the emotional core will move you much the way the romance of Practical Magic 2 does. It’s a beautiful, thought-provoking story of what we preserve, the importance of memory, and the power of community and of hope. It also might just make you want to go get a library card if you don’t already have one.

3) Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree

This is another novel that on the surface might have you questioning why it’s on a list for fans of Practical Magic 2, but in this case, it’s the charm of the book that feels right at home rather than the subject matter. it’s also a great bridge between cozy fantasy and LitRPG for readers who have seen all the hype around Dungeon Crawler Carl but want something a little softer. The book follows Viv, an ex-mercenary who has given up her days of violence and adventuring to open up a coffee shop (first of its kind!) in the city of Thune. However, as she works to make her peaceful dream a reality, old rivals and new foes come out of the woodwork to get in the way of success. There is also the whole thing about no one actually knowing what coffee is. Oh, and there’s some ancient magic involved, too.

Part gaming-based tale, part cozy fantasy, Legends & Lattes is charming and fun, had just enough action in it to keep your attention, and has some delightful characters that will stick with you long after you’ve left the book. There’s also just this soft, nostalgic feeling — not unlike the one you get watching Practical Magic 2 — that feels like a good pick if you want to get a little deeper into fantasy but need to pace yourself.

2) The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

A cornerstone of Practical Magic 2 is family and you find that in The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches. The book follows Mika Moon, who makes videos in which she pretends to be a witch as a way of coping with the fact that she has to keep her real powers hidden. However, when a man who is actually caring for three young witches asks her to come teach them magic, Mika’s world is turned upside down with difficult choices and an unexpected romance. Oh, we should also note that there is a curse in this book not unlike what the Owens sisters deal with: a backfired spell means that all witches end up orphaned young.

You’ve got a tragic curse, secret magic, family dynamics, and some romance. It’s all the right elements, just in a setting that is a little more magic than real-world, which makes it even more charming. It’s a fun book that offers its own spin on what happens when spells go wrong and how they can have far reaching effects for generations, but it’s also just a really unique fantasy tale that shouldn’t be missed.

1) The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman

You didn’t think that you were going to get to the end of this list and not be told that you should really go read the book Practical Magic 2 is based on, did you? Here’s what’s interesting about The Book of Magic: it’s actually the fourth book in Hoffman’s Practical Magic series but it is also the sequel to Practical Magic — the first two books in the series, Magic Lessons and The Rules of Magic function more as prequels. The story largely follows that of the movie, with the next generation of Owens women, Antonia and Kylie, having to face the family curse and their legacy when Kylie’s boyfriend ends up in a coma after they confess their love. It sets everyone on a journey to find answers and, hopefully, end a generational curse once and for all.

There are elements of the book that go deeper than the movie does, but if you liked the film, you will definitely love the book. In fact, you might want to check out the rest of the series while you’re at it. It’s a great series and the lore of the Owens family is very well done on top of being not just a cozy story, but a really lovely fantasy as well.