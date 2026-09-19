This Forgotten ’90s Fantasy Movie Flopped in Theaters, But 32 Years Later Has Released 11 Sequels

In 1994, an animated fairy tale was released in more than 1,400 theaters across the country. It wasn’t just any movie—it had a reported production budget of more than $20 million. Despite its wide release, it opened to a measly $2.45 million, marking a devastating flop. To make matters worse, it finished its theatrical run with less than half of its reported production cost. The animated movie was then quickly overshadowed by the other releases that dominated cinemas that year. At the time, its performance seemed to reinforce the notion that audiences weren’t interested in an animated movie unless Disney was behind it.

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Fortunately, that bleak theatrical run didn’t spell the end of the story’s magic. Once it was released on VHS, it found an audience that theaters never could. Decades later, its songs, characters, memes, and sprawling direct-to-video franchise have kept it alive. It went from an apparent box-office failure into one of the most stealthy cult favorites.

The Swan Princess Opened in 1,400 Theaters and Still Couldn’t Find an Audience

Released on November 18, 1994, The Swan Princess seemed to have everything an animated fairy tale needed. There was a princess, a prince, an evil sorcerer, talking animals, romance, comedy, and a collection of original songs. Richard Rich, a former Disney animator who had worked on several of the studio’s major animated films, was also behind the movie. On paper, it looked like a perfectly reasonable theatrical bet. The problem was that it arrived during a time when there were multiple complicating factors. Disney animation was in the middle of its biggest resurgence in years, and The Lion King had become one of 1994’s biggest hits. Audiences had grown accustomed to seeing animated fairy tales through the Disney brand, and The Swan Princess didn’t have that name behind it. Similarly, there was another kids’ movie that failed at the box office during that same era, and also became a fan-favorite over the years.

The Swan Princess still received a surprisingly substantial theatrical release, playing in roughly 1,406 theaters nationwide. That gave it plenty of opportunity to find an audience. Instead, it opened to approximately $2.45 million and finished its domestic run with only about $9.77 million. That’s particularly striking next to its reported $20–21 million production budget, before even factoring in marketing and distribution costs. The reception didn’t help, either. What might have looked like a traditional animated adventure on paper instead became an example of how difficult it was to compete with Disney at the height of its renaissance. The Swan Princess had the fairy-tale ingredients, but it didn’t have the Disney machine behind them. For a while, it looked like that would be the end of its story. Then the movie left theaters and found an audience somewhere else.

The Swan Princess Became a Childhood Favorite After Theaters Had Moved On

VHS gave the animated movie something its theatrical release never could: time. A movie only has a few weeks to prove itself in theaters, but a VHS tape could sit on a shelf for years. Children could discover the movie long after its box-office run had ended, watch it repeatedly, memorize the songs, and introduce it to their siblings and friends. That’s exactly the kind of second chance The Swan Princess needed. After its disappointing theatrical performance, the movie became the number-one animated non-Disney film of the 1990s on video. This was a milestone because there were so many rewatchable Disney classics. For the generation that grew up with it, the movie wasn’t the movie that opened to $2.45 million. It was the movie they watched over and over at home. The songs became part of that nostalgia, particularly “Far Longer Than Forever,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. Years later, even individual scenes found a second life online. Prince Derek’s attempt to explain what he loves about Odette, followed by her unforgettable “What else?” response, became a particularly easy target for adult fans looking back at a romance they remembered very differently as children.

But the nostalgia didn’t stop with rewatches and internet jokes. The Swan Princess became the beginning of a surprisingly durable franchise. The original eventually spawned 11 direct-to-video sequels, bringing the series to 12 movies and allowing Odette and Derek’s story to continue long after the theatrical audience had moved on. The later installments never reached the same level of affection as the 1994 original, but their existence showed that the movie had found something it couldn’t find at the box office: a dedicated audience. By the film’s 25th anniversary in 2019, Richard Rich said it had sold around 20 million copies on home video and that its audience had continued to grow. He also recalled repeatedly meeting people who told him the movie had been one of their favorite childhood films. That’s quite a transformation for a movie whose theatrical numbers once suggested that almost nobody was watching. The Swan Princess didn’t become a hit when Hollywood expected it to. It simply found its audience later, making it one the great 1990s animated movies.

For a movie that seemed destined to disappear, The Swan Princess has proven remarkably difficult to forget—almost as if it has some kind of magic spell cast upon it. Its journey from box-office disappointment to childhood treasure is a reminder that sometimes a story just needs the right audience, and a little time, to spread its wings. After all, as Odette learned, “What else?” is sometimes the perfect answer when happily ever after refuses to end.