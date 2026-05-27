This One Spider-Man: Homecoming Scene Hits So Much Harder 9 Years Later

One scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming hits even harder nine years later, and it foreshadows one of Peter’s biggest challenges heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s hard to believe Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man movie debuted nearly a decade ago, and his version of Peter Parker has come a long way since. He’s still somewhat reckless in his endeavors — at least if Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home are anything to judge by — but he’s also come into his own as a hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In part, that’s because he’s no longer operating under Tony Stark. One bit of advice from his former mentor is now more relevant than ever though. The two share a tense moment in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and there’s a dark symmetry to how Tony’s words set up Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s ending. The truth of his comments will be tested later this year, when Holland’s MCU hero returns to the screen.

Tony Stark Gives Peter Parker Wisdom About the Suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter ignores Tony’s command to leave the situation with Vulture alone, attempting to stop a weapons deal on the Staten Island ferry by himself — a gamble that goes terribly awry. It leads to a face-off with the film’s villain on the boat, which innocent bystanders get wrapped up in. It also results in the ferry being cleaved in half, and it’s only thanks to a quick response from Iron Man that everyone survives. Tony is understandably furious with Peter after, and he takes back the Spider-Man suit. When Peter argues, “This is all I have, I’m nothing without this suit,” Tony has a harsh response: “If you’re nothing without this suit then you shouldn’t have it.“

This might be tough love for Peter, but Tony’s words ring true all the same. He’s right that fancy technology and a costume don’t make a hero; knowing when to act and how to put innocent people first is far more important. Peter clearly isn’t ready to wear the suit when Tony says this to him, but that changes over the course of the MCU (even if he’s still making mistakes through Spider-Man: No Way Home). And that film’s conclusion puts a sad spin on Tony’s words, making them hit even harder in hindsight.

Tony’s Words Hit Even Harder in the Wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

After Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter comes to understand that there’s more to being a hero than gadgets and glory. However, Spider-Man No Way Home still leaves him nothing without the Spidey suit. To fix the damage done to the multiverse, which is causing threats to target him from other realities, Peter makes a massive sacrifice: he asks Doctor Strange to “make everyone forget who Peter Parker is.” Doctor Strange’s spell is effective, rendering all the people in Peter’s life strangers. Ned and MJ no longer remember their friend, and Peter is forced to start over entirely. His life and identity are erased, leaving him with just one thing: his work as Spider-Man.

This brings his story right back to Tony’s comment, but in a more tragic way than expected. Arguably, Peter’s sacrifice means he understands what it means to be a hero, the very thing Tony wants him to grasp. He’s willing to forfeit any credit for his feats as Spider-Man, and he’s capable of sacrificing his own happiness for the greater good. Spider-Man is once again all he has, though it’s for more noble reasons. Even so, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will need to grapple with this reality — because surely Peter can’t do it all alone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Must Grapple With This Twist

Spider-Man: Brand New Day must grapple with this twist, exploring the other side of what it means for Peter to be the masked hero and nothing else. His current situation is more honorable than his grab for glory in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s also more true to his character’s comic origins. But it doesn’t seem sustainable, as even superheroes need support systems and help. Without these, Peter seems likely to struggle heading into his fourth outing as Spider-Man. He may even question what he’s fighting for if he’s now lost it all. He’ll once again have to sit with Tony’s words, just for very different reasons.

What do you think? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!