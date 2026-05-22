Every Spider-Man Movie & TV Show Coming in 2026 & Beyond in Order

There are few Marvel heroes as iconic as Spider-Man. The hero’s consistent popularity is reflected in how prolifically his stories are brought to life in other forms of media, adapting the comic book narratives that made him so popular. Over the years, many actors have played Spider-Man on the big and small screens alike, delivering many different iterations of the hero in the process. While the different adaptations of Spider-Man’s stories vary greatly in tone and quality, one thing that remains consistent is the way in which they further cemented the character as one of Marvel’s most reliable and beloved heroes.

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Considering Spider-Man’s continued popularity, it’s no surprise that many Marvel projects featuring the hero are in the works or soon set to be released. While some will feature different takes on the hero from both within and without the MCU, each has the iconic hero either at its core or as a prominent member of its cast. With that in mind, here is every Spider-Man movie and TV show coming in 2026 and beyond, in order of their reported release.

7) Spider-Noir

At the time of writing, the next Spider-Man project to release will be Spider-Noir. The live-action TV show builds off the popularity of the character after his appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Nicolas Cage in the title role. Spider-Noir will feature multiple Marvel characters and is set in the 1930s, delivering an appropriately noir-inspired take on the hero and the wider Marvel world he exists in. Spider-Noir is set to release on MGM+ on May 25, 2026, followed by its arrival on Prime Video on May 27.

6) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The next major MCU release to feature Spider-Man is one of the franchise’s most anticipated upcoming projects. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to continue the hero’s story, picking up from where No Way Home left off. As well as following the titular hero, Brand New Day is set to feature returning MCU characters such as the Punisher and the Hulk, and will also introduce new figures into the franchise. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

5) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2)

The first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was a major success, and the show has already been renewed for a second and third season. Despite being an MCU project, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set in an alternate timeline from the MCU proper, establishing a world in which Peter Parker is mentored by Norman Osborn. While season 2 has not yet been given an official release date, it is widely rumored to hit our screens sometime in late 2026.

4) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

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After multiple delays, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse appears to finally be on the horizon. The third and final installment in the animated trilogy is set to pick up where Across the Spider-Verse left off, continuing the narrative of the previous movie’s cliffhanger ending. With its visually striking style and powerfully emotional narrative, Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated superhero movies currently in the works and is scheduled to be released on June 18, 2027.

3) Avengers: Secret Wars

While Spider-Man is reportedly not going to be featured in Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU’s version of the hero is tipped to be a prominent character in Avengers: Secret Wars. The finale of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga is already set to be a massive blockbuster affair, despite the fact that very little is currently known about its narrative. While more will undoubtedly be revealed after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Secret Wars is currently set to release on December 17, 2027.

2) Spidey & His Amazing Friends (Season 5)

Spider-Man’s appeal isn’t limited to just Marvel’s more mature audiences. The show Spidey & His Amazing Friends was conceived primarily for a pre-school audience and has found major success since first airing in 2021. While it may not be the most comic-accurate animated version of Spider-Man, the show’s colorful appeal and light-hearted nature have secured its continued popularity. The show has been confirmed for a fifth season, although no release date has yet been announced.

1) Spider-Punk

After his introduction in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse saw a surge in popularity for the character, a Spider-Punk spin-off movie was announced. Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in Across the Spider-Verse, has been announced to be co-writing the script with Ajon Singh, and despite still being in early development, there’s considerable buzz surrounding the project. While a release date is yet to be scheduled, Spider-Punk is already a Spider-Man movie that many fans are eagerly anticipating.

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