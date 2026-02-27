William Shatner’s Favorite Star Trek Theory Reveals the Borg’s Secret Origin

The Borg are the most iconic villains in Star Trek. Introduced in The Next Generation, the cyborg Collective posed a particularly terrifying existential threat to the Federation: assimilation. Unlike the Klingons or Romulans, the Borg weren’t driven by lowly politics or emotion, but rather the pursuit of a perfect monolith. The origin of the Borg, however, remains a mystery in the official canon, with not much more than Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan stating they’ve been developing for thousands of centuries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yet one popular fan theory has endured; one that suggests the first clue about the Borg’s origin dates back to Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In particular, Leonard Nimoy’s Spock delivers the line, “Any show of resistance would be futile,” which is a precursor to the Borg’s tagline, “Resistance is futile.” The line has been cited as evidence for the theory that the Borg were created by, or came from, the same machine civilization that found and upgraded Voyager 6 (which became V’Ger). While official canon never confirmed the theory, it gained support from TOS star and Trek icon William Shatner, who loved it so much he cemented it in one of his Star Trek novels.

The Spock Line That Bridged Two Star Trek Eras and Inspired a Fan-Favorite Theory

In The Motion Picture, the Enterprise investigates a massive living machine threatening Earth. That entity turns out to be V’Ger, the evolved form of Voyager 6, a NASA probe launched in the late 20th century. After falling into a black hole, Voyager 6 was discovered by a race of advanced machine beings who upgraded it with unimaginable power and sent it back to complete its mission: “learn all that is learnable.” For many TNG fans retroactively watching TMP, the idea of advanced beings and thier cold pursuit of perfect knowledge was already sounding familiar.

During his mind meld, Spock experiences V’Ger’s consciousness directly. He describes it as vast, ancient, and entirely focused on accumulating knowledge. But more importantly, he realizes that the godlike V’Ger is actually incomplete. Despite all its power, it lacks the human element necessary to evolve any further. The Borg, who seek perfection through knowledge and technology and assimilate biological beings to overcome their limitations and dismiss individuality, face a very similar obstacle.

The real linchpin was Spock’s early variation of the phrase “resistance is futile,” which on its own would have been enough for fans to connect the dots. When the Borg debuted years later in The Next Generation, the phrase became synonymous with the cyborg hive mind. The theory has only gained popularity with time, as it not only solves the mystery of the Borg but also that of who upgraded Voyager 6. Many still believe to this day that V’Ger and the Borg shared a common origin.

William Shatner Uses the Borg Origin Theory in His Own Star Trek Universe

William Shatner not only starred as Captain Kirk across all three seasons of TOS and reprised the role in seven feature films, but also directed Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and expanded the story in his own novel series (co-written with Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens) set after Kirk’s apparent death in Star Trek Generations. While not official canon, his books have been lovingly dubbed the “Shatnerverse” by fans.

In his novel The Return, Shatner explicitly connects V’Ger and the Borg, revealing that the mysterious machine civilization that upgraded Voyager 6 was, in fact, directly linked to the Borg Collective. According to the story, the “machine planet” V’Ger sought was actually the Borg homeworld itself. In this case, V’Ger becomes part of the Borg’s larger technological ecosystem and depicts the Borg as explorers, continuing Voyager 6’s original mission on a larger scale.

Shatner’s version of events also explains the Borg’s most bizarre behavior quirk. When the Borg encounter Federation officers, they sometimes exhibit uncharacteristic restraint. In The Return, this hesitation is explained using Spock’s mind meld with V’Ger. Because Spock had directly connected with the machine intelligence, an imprint of that connection existed within the collective experience. The Borg then recognized it as something familiar.

The novel takes the fan theory further by using the shared origin as a weapon against the Borg. By combining Picard’s memories of assimilation with Spock’s mental link to V’Ger, characters are able to locate and disable the Borg’s central control node. Meaning, the same human-machine connection that helped create the Borg becomes their ultimate downfall.

Shatner’s use of the theory is quite elegant. It could easily fit right into the official canon, even reinforcing the Trek theme that without some preserved humanity (i.e., without emotion, individuality, and identity) even the most advanced machine intelligence remains incomplete. Yet for now, the Borg/V’Ger theory lives on in the Shatnerverse and in the headcanon of fans, as an unofficial origin story for the franchise’s greatest villain.

Should Star Trek finally canonize Shatner’s version? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!