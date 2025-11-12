10 Best Disney Sidekicks, Ranked

From talking animals to inanimate objects that magically come to life, Disney’s animated classics are filled with supporting characters who are much more than comic relief and sometimes outshine the main character. These sidekicks are more than just placeholders; they are important support for the hero or heroine, act as a stand-in for the audience for plot purposes, and more often than not, become the true heart of the film.

These 10 unforgettable side characters have earned their place among the hearts of fans and critics alike, proving that a true hero is only as good as the company they keep.

10) Flounder (The Little Mermaid)

Ariel’s closest friend is the cutest (and possibly the most nervous) fish in the sea, but he never lets his own fears stand in the way of helping her make her dreams a reality. Despite being coined a “guppy” by Ariel early in the film, Flounder always swims alongside Ariel, accompanying her on her adventures both under the sea and in the human world.

Flounder is Ariel’s number one fan and manages to assist her from the canals surrounding Prince Eric’s castle, never abandoning her even when the odds are stacked against them. His nervousness is outweighed by his big heart, making him one of the most loyal and lovable sidekicks in Disney history.

9) Heihei (Moana)

Heihei is arguably the most clueless sidekick in Disney history—a rooster whose sole motivation seems to be eating rocks, walking off cliffs, and accidentally drowning every time Moana turns her back. His lack of survival instincts is what gets him stuck on Moana’s ship, making him a problematic passenger on an epic ocean journey. All the while, he remains completely oblivious to the danger.

Heihei usually finds himself right in the middle of trouble, which derails Moana and Maui’s journey, forcing them to constantly rescue him. Despite not being the brightest tool in the shed, Heihei serves as an important counterpoint to the seriousness of the mission, and his unpredictable antics manage to help Moana in a few unexpected moments.

8) Lumière (Beauty and the Beast)

This charming French butler-turned-candelabra is the charismatic leader of the Beast’s enchanted household staff. Lumière is the ultimate master of ceremonies, famous for performing the spectacular “Be Our Guest” number with unmatched flair and theatricality. Lumière brings much-needed light and warmth to the dreary castle, reminding the Beast and the other cursed former humans that there’s still hope.

His tendency not to listen to his master or his elder, Cogsworth, is the heart and soul of the film. He is fiercely loyal to the Beast and his fellow staff, constantly encouraging him to break the curse and reminding him of his humanity, and welcoming Belle with genuine affection in her intimidating new home.

7) Mushu (Mulan)

The self-proclaimed guardian dragon is actually a tiny lizard-like creature tasked with waking the ancestors to protect Mulan. After inadvertently destroying the ancestral stone dragon, Mushu decides to take on the mission himself despite the fact that he has little to no experience in the real world.

Mushu gives Mulan hilarious and highly questionable advice and acts as a much-needed morale boost during the darker points of the plot, including facing the murderous Huns. His rapid-fire dialogue and Eddie Murphy’s iconic voice make him an unforgettable comedic sidekick, helping Mulan keep her spirits up as she faces the very human and bleak reality of war.

6) Timon and Pumbaa (The Lion King)

The iconic duo of a meerkat and a warthog introduced the world to the carefree philosophy of Hakuna Matata. The unlikely friends rescued and raised Simba since he was a cub, teaching him to forget the past that haunted him from childhood (watching his father die and believing he was the reason) and live a life without worries.

This mismatched pair is peak Disney comic relief, with their silly dynamic stealing the show in almost every scene. Beyond the laughs, their unconditional acceptance and love for Simba are the foundation of the found family that gives the young lion the courage he needs to eventually reclaim his kingdom.

5) Dante (Coco)

Miguel’s faithful companion is a Mexican hairless dog breed known as a Xoloitzcuintli. Dante can perceive both the human world and the spirit world, acting as an important guide on Miguel’s dangerous and unexpected journey. Dante’s goofy enthusiasm and love of food are what set the plot in motion, as he is responsible for Miguel’s family discovering his secret musical escape. His antics lead to the reveal of his true nature in the Land of the Dead.

Dante is incredibly expressive, using his large ears and tongue to communicate his emotions to Miguel. His unwavering love and protective instincts make him an essential and lovable fixture throughout Miguel’s musical journey to find his great-great-grandfather.

4) Olaf (Frozen)

This magical snowman created from Elsa’s snow and ice powers has a surprisingly optimistic and singular desire: to experience summer. Olaf is pure and innocent joy, serving as a source of whimsy and delivering simple and unforseen important observations about life, love, and the warmth of a warm hug.

Olaf’s purpose as a sidekick goes beyond a singular static comic relief; he is key to bringing Anna and Elsa back together. His simple and honest view of what love is, and his willingness to sacrifice himself for his friends, make him a surprisingly deep character whose warmth melts both the figurative and literal ice.

3) Pascal (Tangled)

Rapunzel’s silent but expressive chameleon pal is her only true confidant during her years locked away in a tower. Pascal communicates without the need for words by constantly changing colors depending on his mood. His expressive, large lizard eyes see into Rapunzel’s pure heart, acting as her conscience, cheerleader, and guard.

He is small but mighty, showing surprising bravery from a tiny creature by trying to fight off Flynn Rider and defending Rapunzel in the most dire situations. Pascal’s bright personality, despite his inability to speak, does not take away from his emotional significance, as he encourages Rapunzel to finally leave her tower and live her dreams

2) Dug (Up)

Dug is a lovable Golden Retriever who wears a special collar that translates his thoughts, most of which are about squirrels and loving his new master. He is the embodiment of “Man’s Best Friend,” offering unconditional love to Carl and Russell during their adventure to Paradise Falls.

His simple, heartwarming loyalty and immediate adoption of Carl as his “master” mark an important emotional turning point for the grumpy widower, who had almost forgotten how to be happy. Dug proves that even a dog programmed for scientific research can find his true purpose as a devoted, slightly scatterbrained best friend.

1) Gus Gus and Jaq (Cinderella)

Gus Gus and Jaq, along with their tiny crew, are the heart and soul of the original animated Cinderella. They are fiercely loyal and are Cinderella’s only family in her isolated life. They constantly work to ruin Lady Tremaine’s cruel plans and those of her equally evil cat, Lucifer.

Their ability to speak and move freely to accomplish things such as stealing keys and sewing a dress makes them essential allies for Cinderella. Gus Gus, sweet and goofy mouse, and the resourceful Jaq represent the resilience and hope that ultimately lead to Cinderella’s freedom.

