Why Supergirl Actually Dislikes Superman Officially Confirmed (& It’s Deeper than You Think) [Exclusive]

After Kara Zor-El made a brief cameo in last summer’s Superman, her cousin will be returning the favor in this summer’s Supergirl. While he isn’t expected to have the biggest role in the upcoming DC Universe installment, Supergirl marketing materials have made no attempt to hide Kal-El’s appearance. Audiences will get a better idea of the cousins’ dynamic, which seems to be a bit complicated. They have clashing personalities that stem from their wildly different outlooks on life, with Kara being far more jaded and cynical due to her past trauma. The Supergirl trailers make it seem as if Kara mocks her cousin for being such an optimistic do-gooder, but her feelings have a bit more depth.

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In an interview with ComicBook to promote the release of Supergirl (in theaters June 26th), star Milly Alcock offered her perspective on Kara’s relationship with Clark. “I think that Kara really, I don’t know if it admires or is jealous. It’s like a combination of the two words,” she said. “I think that she desires his freedom within himself that she doesn’t have. She really struggles to be who she is, and I think that she sees that Clark can move through the world being exactly who he is without being interfered by his own personal demons. And I think that she’s a bit jealous of that, and she’d aspire to have that.”

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Can Kara Become More Like Clark In Supergirl?

Whereas Clark grew up with loving parents who taught him the value of seeing the good in everyone, Kara watched the destruction of her home planet and saw most of her loved ones die. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the two Kryptonians have such contrasting perspectives. However, there are signs that Kara could go through a bit of a personal transformation during her solo film. The tagline used in the trailers is “Find your place in the universe,” which feels like set up for Kara’s character arc. In addition to the main plot of saving Krypto’s life, there will be flashbacks depicting Kara’s trying past.

As Kara fights through hell and back to rescue her beloved Krypto, she’ll also be trying to process her grief and find a way to move on. Connecting with Ruthye Marye Knoll on her quest could help Kara. Like Supergirl, Ruthye’s life has been marred by tragedy, so Kara may find a kindred spirit in her. By working together, they could aid each other in the healing process. Based on the Supergirl footage we’ve seen thus far, Kara is a bit of a loner, with Krypto being her main source of company. She has interactions with Clark, but it may be difficult for her to truly connect with him because of their differences. Ruthye is someone who genuinely understands what Kara has gone through, which could strengthen their bond.

This isn’t to say that Kara is going to completely turn over a new leaf and be a carbon copy of her cousin by the time the Supergirl credits roll, but it would make sense for their to be some kind of change. DC Studios co-head Peter Safran has mentioned that Kara is “a major part” of the DCU moving forward, with Alcock reprising her role in next summer’s Man of Tomorrow. Kara can’t be a static character forever. Having her find peace and settle in a bit (while still maintaining some of her irreverent edge) would be an emotionally satisfying way to set her up for future DCU appearances.

There could be a bit of an arc for Clark here as well. He’s coming from the right place, concerned that Kara isn’t going to find her footing if she keeps going off world so she can get drunk and forget about her troubles. But Kara doesn’t have to settle down on Earth to find her people and a place of belonging. She just needs to find a way to discover that “freedom within herself” so she’s no longer defined by her personal demons. In Superman, Clark reconciled with the harsh reality of his Kryptonian heritage. In Supergirl, Kara will find her place in the world, which will make Clark happy (regardless of where it is).

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