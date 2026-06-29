4 Incredibly Powerful Iron Man Suits The MCU Barely Used (Including an All-Timer)

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) headlined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and built the foundation for the entire project, turning a mid-budget bet on a B-list Marvel hero into the launching point for an interconnected franchise that would eventually span dozens of films. Downey Jr.’s chemistry with the role, and the character’s bottomless well of comic book technology, meant that nearly every sequel and crossover came loaded with a new suit of armor, each one designed to solve a problem the previous version couldn’t handle. In addition, the actor is so important to the MCU that even after Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios found a way to bring Downey Jr. back. He is now set to return for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, this time playing Victor von Doom, arguably Marvel’s greatest villain.

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The MCU adapted dozens of armors from the comics across Tony Stark’s nine-film run — excluding cameos — ranging from briefcase prototypes to nanotech marvels. However, the franchise’s appetite for visual spectacle did not always translate into screen time. Several of Stark’s most formidable suits, including ones with significant comic book pedigree, were deployed for a single sequence or even a single scene before being written out, destroyed, or simply forgotten.

4) Mark XLIV / Mark XLVIII (Hulkbuster)

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The Hulkbuster’s entire MCU footprint amounts to two isolated battles across two separate films, despite the armor’s standing as arguably the most famous individual suit in the franchise’s history. Avengers: Age of Ultron introduces the original Mark XLIV, codenamed Veronica by director Joss Whedon, after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) manipulates Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) into transforming during a mission in South Korea. The armor attaches itself directly onto Tony’s Mark XLIII while he is still wearing it, ballooning into an eleven-foot, multi-arc-reactor monster built specifically to survive Hulk’s strength.

Tony never wears the armor again after the Johannesburg fight, and the franchise does not revisit the concept until Avengers: Infinity War, where an upgraded Mark XLVIII goes to Bruce Banner instead, since Hulk’s continued refusal to emerge leaves the scientist without his usual fallback. Wearing the armor for the first time, Banner uses it to kill Cull Obsidian, hold off the Outriders, and fend off Thanos himself before the Mad Titan traps the suit inside a rock formation using the Infinity Stones. Despite turning the tide of an entire battle, the Hulkbuster line disappears from the story almost as quickly as it arrives both times, limited to one combat sequence per film before Endgame‘s five-year jump renders it irrelevant.

3) Mark XXXVIII (Igor)

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Igor never throws a punch in Iron Man 3, making the suit’s brief appearance so easy to overlook. Built as part of Tony’s Iron Legion following the Battle of New York, the Mark XXXVIII is a heavy-lifting unit with a deliberately hunched and bulky design, capable of supporting loads many times its own mass without buckling under the pressure. During the film’s climactic House Party Protocol sequence, Igor’s only real function is holding a collapsing dockyard platform in place while Tony fights Aldrich Killian’s Extremis soldiers elsewhere.

According to the suit’s specifications established in supplementary MCU material, including the Iron Man 3: Suits of Armor book, Igor was never built to fight, although its raw strength makes it a formidable item in the Iron Legion. Still, the suit gets a handful of seconds of screen time before being wiped out along with the rest of the Iron Legion during Tony’s Clean Slate Protocol, an anticlimactic end for an armor that stood apart from all others.

2) Mark XXXIII (Silver Centurion)

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Tony Stark wears the Silver Centurion for less time than almost any other armor in Iron Man 3, and the comics make that brevity especially frustrating. In the MCU, the Mark XXXIII is the first suit Tony summons during the House Party Protocol, deploying it specifically to rescue Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) from Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), only for Killian’s Extremis-enhanced body to tear the arc reactor out of the armor’s chest within seconds, leaving Tony stranded and defenseless on the ground. That outcome is a disrespect to the suit’s comic book legacy, where the Silver Centurion debuted in 1985’s Iron Man #200, by Denny O’Neil and Mark Bright, as Tony’s signature look for nearly three full years of publication.

In the comics, the Silver Centurion was originally built for James Rhodes, but Tony claimed it himself for a war against Obadiah Stane’s Iron Monger, and it went on to headline the celebrated “Armor Wars” storyline. Its capabilities included a chameleon-effect camouflage system, a power-draining force field, and pulse bolts that gained strength the farther they traveled. The MCU version retains the comic suit’s red, silver, and gold color scheme and even gives it a retractable blade for the Killian fight, but the armor’s on-screen tenure ends almost immediately.

1) Mark XLIX (Rescue)

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Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) gets exactly one battle in the Rescue armor across the entire Infinity Saga, and Marvel Studios saved it for the final act of Avengers: Endgame. The suit appears fully formed during the Battle of Earth, where Pepper flies in to fight alongside Tony against Thanos’s forces, at one point destroying an enemy ship with a single energy blast strong enough to draw a reaction from Tony himself. That single scene undersells just how foundational the Rescue armor is in the comics.

In Marvel Comics, Pepper first discovered the suit, then known as Iron Man Armor Model 1616, in The Invincible Iron Man #10 in 2009, eventually adopting the Rescue codename two issues later when she used it to save a school from collapsing during an earthquake. The comic version of the armor was explicitly built without weapons, designed entirely around defense and protection, which makes the MCU’s choice to give Pepper an offensive arsenal a clear departure from the source material. Even with that change, Pepper wears the suit for a matter of minutes before the franchise moves on, never revisiting the character’s armored future.

Which barely used Iron Man armor do you think deserves more screen time in the MCU? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!