7 Actors Who’d Make the Perfect Next Iron Man

Reports suggest that Marvel will recast the role of Iron Man in the MCU’s future, and several actors could potentially fit the character. Since the earliest days of the MCU, Iron Man proved to be one of the franchise’s most important characters. Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in the role led to some of the most memorable and incredible Iron Man scenes, culminating in his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Tony Stark may have been absent from the MCU throughout the Multiverse Saga, but with the franchise heading for a soft reboot, reports indicate that the character might well be revived with to give a new actor a chance at playing the iconic hero.

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Finding a replacement for Robert Downey Jr. will not be an easy task, but there are a few candidates that stand out. With careful writing and an effort to set the recast Tony Stark apart from the previous iteration, we could once again witness amazing Iron Man moments the MCU. The following actors have all proven that they have a combination of skills that could contribute to an excellent Tony Stark, should they be cast in the role in the MCU’s future.

7) David Castañeda

To date, David Castañeda’s biggest role has been as part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy, where he played Diego Hargreeves. He’s also perfect for the role of Tony Stark in the MCU, as he’d bring a different energy to the character. His Umbrella Academy role more than proved he’s capable of playing a heroic yet flawed character with leadership qualities, and his superhero experience combined with his ability to sport an excellent goatee mark him as a great prospective Iron Man.

6) Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse isn’t the obvious choice to play Iron Man, but that is part of what makes him a perfect choice. The former child star has since proven himself a capable dramatic and comedic actor, and his youth would work in his favor if the role of Iron Man required signing a lengthy contract. After having played Jughead in Riverdale for several years, Sprouse might just be looking to reinvent himself, and the role of Stark would certainly play to his comedic strengths.

5) Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Often named as a perfect actor to recast Iron Man, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s appeal for the role is pretty obvious. He has the right look and has amassed a wealth of experience over his impressive career that prove he can tackle every important quality that the MCU’s Tony Stark must have. There are very few ways in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt doesn’t seem a good fit for the role, which is why he has long proven to be one of the most popular fancasts for the MCU’s next Iron Man.

4) Miles Teller

Miles Teller is no stranger to Marvel, as he previously played the worst live-action Reed Richards back in 2015. However, with more than a decade having passed since that disastrous role, it might be the perfect time to bring Teller back into the Marvel spotlight, because he’d make an excellent Tony Stark. He’s a charismatic figure more than capable of playing the abrasive yet brilliant Stark, making it incredibly easy to picture him suiting up as Iron Man in the MCU’s future.

3) Orlando Bloom

Though many believe the best choice for recasting Iron Man in the MCU lies in a young actor, Orlando Bloom is almost too perfect to pass up. He’s got experience in multiple successful big-budget franchises, and has consistently demonstrated his ability to blend drama with comedy and action throughout his career. He’s got the perfect look to play Tony Stark, and could easily hold his own among the other big-name actors in the MCU if he was cast to play the franchise’s new Iron Man.

2) Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend isn’t necessarily the best-known actor being fancast as Iron Man, but he has been quietly racking up credits in major franchises. As well as appearing in Jurassic World Rebirth, Friend played one of the best Star Wars villains in Obi-Wan Kenobi as he brought the Grand Inquisitor to life. In terms of looks and acting ability, Rupert Friend has a clear chance at being the perfect Iron Man should the MCU recast the role.

1) Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer’s career is one that has been packed with impressive performances that are often unfairly overlooked. He’s often cited by fans as the best choice to play Iron Man in the MCU if the role is recast, with many pointing to his voicing of Larry Trainor in one of the best live-action DC TV shows, Doom Patrol, as clear evidence of his superhero credentials. Bomer certainly looks the part, and packs exactly the sort of charisma that would allow his take on Iron Man to move out of Robert Downey Jr.’s shadow.

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