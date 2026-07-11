4 More Harry Potter Movie Characters Who Completely Disappeared (& Why)

The Harry Potter franchise has grown from a series of books into a veritable pop culture phenomenon. Since making the leap from the page to the big screen in the form of eight excellent Harry Potter movies, the franchise has grown to overwhelming heights of popularity and has branched out into countless forms of media. Harry Potter is an iconic fantasy franchise, and the story of its main character, his closest friends, and his magical enemies is now incredibly well-known. However, there are many other characters that exist within the franchise that don’t get anywhere near the level of attention afforded to the titular boy wizard and his pals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not too long ago, we took a look at some of the Harry Potter characters who disappeared from the movies, and examined the reasons why they suddenly vanished from the film franchise. However, it turns out that the first list wasn’t exhaustive, because there were several other characters that played a considerable role in earlier movies only to disappear from the sequels. With that in mind, here are four more Harry Potter characters that disappeared from the films, and the reasons why they seemed to up and vanish.

4) Lee Jordan

There are several overlooked Harry Potter characters that deserve more love, and Lee Jordan is undoubtedly one of them. In the books, Lee serves not just as the official commentator for Hogwarts’ Quidditch matches, but also as the closest friend of Fred and George Weasley. In the books, he frequently appears to assist Fred and George in their pranks, and after leaving Hogwarts, he is the host of a radio show named Potterwatch, which advises the Wizarding World on how to protect themselves from Voldemort and his Death Eaters.

However, Lee Jordan made appearances in only the first two Harry Potter movies, played by Luke Youngblood, and then was never shown again. His role was largely cut in order to streamline the movies as the source material books became longer, and in order to keep the comedic dialogue mostly for Fred and George. Even so, it seems a tragic waste of an excellent character that deserved far better.

3) Madam Hooch

There are many Hogwarts professors in the Harry Potter movies, but not all of them played prominent roles across the franchise’s eight movies. Madam Hooch’s role in the books was relatively limited, as she largely taught first-year lessons and served as Hogwarts’ Quidditch referee, but her role in the movies was even smaller. Played by Zoë Wanamaker in the first movie, Madam Hooch was never seen or mentioned again throughout the rest of the movie franchise.

The reason for Madam Hooch’s disappearance actually stems from Wanamaker herself. She reportedly neglected to sign on for further films after a pay dispute, and she also went on record against the use of actors’ likenesses in merchandising and video games without offering royalties. Wanamaker’s issues with the franchise ultimately saw the character left out of subsequent movies, though Madam Hooch’s role would only ever have been a minor one after her appearance in the first movie.

2) Stan Shunpike

Stan Shunpike is introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as the conductor of the Knight Bus, the magical public transport system used by Harry after leaving the Dursleys. Appearing in both the book and the movie in this capacity, the latter opted not to adapt his story from the former as the franchise progressed. In the books, Stan Shunpike’s story continues with him becoming one of the Harry Potter franchise’s Death Eaters, but that plot point simply wasn’t incorporated into the movies.

After meeting Harry Potter and warning him about Sirius Black in the third movie, Stan Shunpike simply disappears from the franchise. Reportedly, the reason that it was decided not to continue Shunpike’s story was simple narrative streamlining. The constraints of a movie’s runtime meant that it was necessary to deem certain elements of the books surplus to requirements, and that included Stan Shunpike’s story of being arrested as a Death Eater and later forced into service under Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts.

1) Madam Rosmerta

Madam Rosmerta might not be a character whose importance stands out in the Harry Potter franchise, but her role as the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks saw her play a consistent part in the books. In the movies, Madam Rosmerta appears only in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and even then only in one scene. However, that scene offers vital information for the movie’s plot, and so Oscar-winning actor Julie Christie was cast for a high-profile cameo appearance.

Christie’s acting status was a major factor in Rosmerta being cut from subsequent movies, as the role was incredibly limited in the books and bringing back a highly respected actor to play a background part wouldn’t have made sense. Adding to that the considerable runtime constraints of later movies, Rosmerta’s role was deemed unnecessary in later movies. She remains a tragically overlooked Harry Potter character, but her disappearance from the franchise was still noticed by many.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!