Harry Potter: Every Hogwarts Professor Ranked By How Powerful They Are

There were several major Harry Potter professors introduced in the movies, but some of them were much more powerful than others. The world of Harry Potter was introduced in the novels by J. K. Rowling, and there were some changes to some characters from the page to the screen. However, when looking strictly at the movies, there were 14 that were notable, named, and appeared in enough scenes to really see how powerful they were as wizards. While all the professors were experts in their magical specialties, it is also essential to know that not all the magic they used makes a powerful wizard.

From a wizard who was only in it for fame to the man who killed Dumbledore, here is a look at the most powerful wizards in the Harry Potter movies, ranked.

14) Quirinus Quirrell

It is hard to know how powerful Quirinus Quirrell was because he only appeared in the movies as a wizard whom Lord Voldemort corrupted and controlled. He taught Defense Against the Dark Arts, so he was clearly someone who knew what he was doing. However, Quirrell even said himself that he was simply serving Lord Voldemort and had failed him many times. In Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone, Voldemort possessed him the entire movie, so the power levels were not his, making him last for all professors at Hogwarts.

13) Gilderoy Lockhart

Gilderoy Lockhart had an excellent reputation, but it was all based on lies. Lockhart was a celebrity in the wizarding world, and he had published a book about all his encounters with magical creatures. The twist was that it turned out everything he wrote about himself was a lie. When he came to Hogwarts as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, he took credit for other people’s work using a memory charm. However, Harry Potter helped expose him, and in the end, Lockhart lost his memory and his ability to do magic.

12) Rubeus Hagrid

Hagrid is easily one of the most popular wizard professors at Hogwarts, both for students and for viewers watching the Harry Potter movies at home. However, he is held down for one big reason. He is a gentle giant who protects the magical creatures, but he is not allowed to practice real magic thanks to past accusations and his expulsion from Hogwarts. Hagrid is strong enough to fight and defend his loved ones, but when it comes to magical powers, he ranks low on the list.

11) Madam Rolanda Hooch

One Hogwarts professor that a lot of people forget about is Madam Rolanda Hooch. She is the professor who teaches the students how to fly using the brooms, and she is the person who prepares them for the game of Quidditch. Hooch was one of the professors who never missed a beat, whether she worked under Dumbledore, Umbridge, or McGonagall. However, when the Battle of Hogwarts began, she wasn’t seen, although it is believed she was part of the fight.

10) Sybill Trelawney

Sybill Trelawney is a fan favorite, and she is also a character who was a lot more important in the Harry Potter books. She made her big appearance in the movies in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as the Divination professor who practiced both prophecy and mystical magic. It was her teaching that helped send Harry Potter on his path to becoming the Chosen One, and she is the one who predicted he would defeat Voldemort. She also had a strong connection with fans, making her poor treatment at the hands of Umbridge a key point in the films. She was also there at the Battle of Hogwarts, throwing her wand to throw crystal balls at the heads of Death Eaters, proving her tenacity.

9) Pomona Sprout

Pomona Sprout is the professor of Herbology, and she proved to be an important part of the faculty as she was able to help teach Harry and his friends things they needed to know to survive in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She was mostly seen as a proud woman who made all students feel welcome and helped ensure that the students had what they needed for their potions and magic when the time came to fight Voldemort. Pomona even showed she could fight during the Battle of Hogwarts when she led students to safety and threw dangerous plants at the Death Eaters.

8) Filius Flitwick

Filius Flitwick is the most knowledgeable Charms master alive in the world, which made him an essential part of Hogwarts’ faculty. He is also described as someone whom people underestimate at their own peril. Flitwick is also smart enough to know that the entire Hogwarts staff wasn’t powerful enough to keep Voldemort out without help, which they received from Harry Potter and his destiny. He is also an accomplished duellist and is a master at the defense of the dark arts.

7) Horace Slughorn

Horace Slughorn is an interesting wizard and professor at Hogwarts because his power and might come from the past. He once served as the Potions Master, and he was even the Head of Slytherin House before he retired after accidentally helping Voldemort rise to power. When Voldemort returned, Slughorn went on the run and tried to stay in hiding. However, he proved himself at the Battle of Hogwarts when he sided with the students and faculty, and he even went up against Voldemort himself, surviving the battle and retiring once again after this ended.

6) Barty Crouch Jr.

Fans didn’t really see much of Barty Crouch Jr. until they realized that he was impersonating Mad-Eye Moody. That wizard didn’t make this list since he wasn’t actually a professor in the movies, as it was Crouch wearing his face and pretending to be the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. That said, Crouch, as Moody, was incredibly gifted at the Dark Arts, and he did more than several other professors who served in the position. The fact that he took out Moody, a former Auror, shows that he was a lot more powerful than many other Hogwarts professors.

5) Remus Lupin

Remus Lupin was the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts during Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, he was much more than just a professor. He was a member of the Order of the Phoenix, and he spent a lot of time battling Death Eaters and protecting the wizarding world from the evil dark wizards. Not only was he a powerful wizard, but he was also a werewolf, although he hid that fact from other wizards to protect himself from discrimination. Sadly, he was only powerful enough, and he died, along with his wife, Nymphodora, in the Battle of Hogwarts.

4) Minerva McGonagall

Minerva McGonagall is someone most people would overlook in terms of power. She was the Transfiguration professor and the Head of Gryffindor House. She also previously worked at the Ministry of Magic and is one of the most powerful half-blood witches connected to Hogwarts. She spent a lot of time spying on Death Eaters and helping the Aurors bring them down. To understand her true power, she fought in the Battle of Hogwarts and led everyone in the fight, where she duelled with Voldemort and lived to take over as the new Headmistress of Hogwarts after the battle.

3) Dolores Umbridge

Not all power is determined by magical prowess. Dolores Umbridge is powerful because of her political power and her ability to take over and ruin everyone’s lives without much effort. Dolores came in when Voldemort began to rise to power again, and she took over as the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, where she refused to allow students to learn how to defend themselves. She became the Hogwarts High Inquisitor and then the Headmistress. She destroyed so many people while in power that it made her downfall so great after the Battle of Hogwarts, when she was sentenced to Azkaban.

2) Severus Snape

Severus Snape seemed to be a villain for most of his time at Hogwarts, but he ended up being one of the most complex characters in the entire Harry Potter franchise. He was a minor antagonist in almost every movie against Harry and his friends, but Snape turned out later to be a double agent, working for Dumbledore against Voldemort. He was the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor and the most skilled ever to hold the position. When he killed Dumbledore, it was one of the most shocking moments in the entire franchise. However, when he sacrificed himself to save Harry Potter, it proved his importance and his inner power.

1) Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore was the Headmaster of Hogwarts when the Harry Potter franchise started, but he was shown to be a fantastic professor as well before that in the Fantastic Beasts prequels. Out of all the professors at Hogwarts, none was as powerful as Dumbledore, who was one of the greatest wizards of his time thanks to his vast knowledge, duelling mastery, and mastery of different magical disciplines. He also had the Elder Wand. To show how powerful Dumbledore is, he was the only wizard that Voldemort actually feared.

