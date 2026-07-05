4 Straight-to-DVD Disney Sequels That Actually Weren’t Terrible

Disney sequels often struggle to recapture the magic of the originals, and there are some with undeservedly bad reputations — especially among the titles that went straight to video. It’s hard selling Disney follow-ups, especially for the animated classics. Many of them offer satisfying closure for their characters and stories, and anything that comes after must find good reasons to reopen those arcs. Even then, they have big shoes to fill.

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Most Disney sequels don’t check all those boxes, and even the ones that do aren’t always as highly regarded as they should be. This is especially an issue for the follow-ups that arrived during the studio’s wave of straight-to-DVD sequels in the 1990s and 2000s. These films understandably had smaller budgets than their predecessors, and their releases received far less hype. To write them off as terrible by default would be wrong, however. There are a handful that are genuinely fun, if not as memorable as their original films.

4) The Return of Jafar

1994’s The Return of Jafar was Disney’s first straight-to-video sequel, and the second Aladdin film isn’t as terrible as its Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb reviews would have you believe. There are understandable criticisms; Robin Williams not returning as the Genie is a bummer, and the soundtrack has nothing on the original Aladdin‘s. That said, there’s enough to love about The Return of Jafar that it’s worth taking a chance on.

The character work that unfolds as Jafar makes his comeback — in more terrifying fashion than in the original — makes this film shine. Iago’s redemption arc is especially compelling. Aladdin and Jasmine’s relationship also gets more development, as does Genie, whose circumstances post-Aladdin are tackled in a genuinely interesting way. The Return of Jafar is one of the rare straight-to-video sequels that tackles the aftermath of the first film in a manner that feels natural. And while we’re on the topic, Aladdin and the King of Thieves isn’t a bad follow-up, either. The entire trilogy is perfectly serviceable.

3) Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

With all the excitement surrounding Lilo & Stitch in 2002, it’s no surprise the movie spawned multiple animated features, a TV show, and a recent live-action adaptation. The central duo is just too charming to leave behind after a single adventure. Of course, some additions to their story hold up better than others. And of all the film’s follow-ups, the one that deserves more love is Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. The 2005 release puts Stitch in quite the predicament, as he’s at risk of returning to his original programming. It challenges him individually and threatens to drive a wedge between him and Lilo.

Needless to say, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch gives the franchise’s main characters even more depth. It also upholds the franchise’s themes around friendship, family, and belonging. Its plot isn’t perfectly executed, and certain supporting characters aren’t as charming this time around. Even so, it’s a solid straight-to-video sequel that might’ve fared better given the resources of a theatrical release.

2) The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

There are a few straight-to-video sequels that seek to continue Disney princesses’ stories through their daughters, but only one excels with that premise: The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea. Melody’s story in the 2000 film may mirror her mother’s, but that’s what you’d expect. For one, who wouldn’t want to return to the sea after learning they have roots as a mermaid? The movie also leans into the idea that the pendulum swings back and forth with each generation, making Melody’s crisis and her relationship with Ariel feel believable in its repetitiveness.

As with all of Disney’s straight-to-video sequels, there are reasonable complaints about The Little Mermaid II, from its lackluster soundtrack to its forgettable sidekicks and villain. Although the conflict and mother-daughter relationship at the core of this film are great, the peripheral elements could be better. But, for what it is, it’s a sequel still worth watching…and it’s one fans are likely to appreciate more as adults.

1) Lion King 1 1/2

Courtesy of Disney

If there’s one straight-to-video Disney sequel that audiences are quick to praise, it’s The Lion King 1 1/2 — and it’s a whole adventure centered on Timon and Pumbaa, so who can blame them? The film returns to the events of the original Lion King from their POV, and it’s every bit as entertaining as you’d expect. It helps that the 1994 movie is so charming, but this sequel doesn’t feel like a dull rehash of it. It builds on its success while adding fresh commentary and comedy. And it gives two of its best characters new layers, proving they’re far more than comic relief.

The Lion King 1 1/2 also benefits from a couple of catchy new songs, which prove more memorable than most tracks out of Disney’s straight-to-video sequels. It’s far from a perfect film, but it’s not surprising that it’s considered one of the studio’s better follow-ups. Some even prefer it to The Lion King‘s actual sequel, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

What’s a straight-to-video Disney sequel that you loved? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!