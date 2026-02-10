22 Years Ago Today, The Greatest Disney Sequel Released and Took the World By Surprise

22 years ago today, Disney released its greatest sequel of all time, but it was a total surprise as fans didn’t expect to see that for a direct to DVD release. Disney is no stranger to sequels as following the success of their most notable animated films, fans would also see sequels released not long after. But while these days, these animated sequels go to theaters, there was a time in Disney’s history where these sequels were later released directly on home video instead. This was often because they were much cheaper made than the originals, and thus weren’t going to compare.

But there was one direct to DVD sequel that really took fans by surprise thanks to just how great it was. Not only was it better than the sequel released before, but it just really highlighted one of the core aspects of the original as well. The Lion King 1 1/2 first released on DVD 22 years ago today, on February 10, 2004, and took the world by surprise as it was both a hilarious sequel, but helped to remind fans of why the original was so great in a very cool way.

Disney’s The Lion King 1 1/2 Sequel Released 22 Years Ago Today

First releasing on February 10, 2004, The Lion King 1 1/2 had a much different kind of production chain than the original. It was directed by Bradley Raymond for Disneytoon Studios, and was not really going to compare to the scope of the original. But rather than it being a deterrent like seen with the first sequel that failed, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, the lack of scope ended up elevating this sequel to a whole new level. In fact, Timon and Pumbaa just fully broke the fourth wall.

One of the major criticisms of the original The Lion King feature film was the fact that many of its bigger plot elements had been directly inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous Hamlet play. Taking this even further and really diving into this side of the original film, The Lion King 1 1/2 then focuses on Timon and Pumbaa during the events of that first film. Much like Tom Stoppard’s famous side novel based on that same play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, where it follows these side characters during the events of Hamlet, The Lion King 1 1/2 shined more of a light on Timon and Pumbaa.

The Lion King 1 1/2 in that sense isn’t a traditional sequel, but instead is an official prequel/side story where it reveals how Timon and Pumbaa’s own lives ended up being so wrapped up in Simba’s. Because while they weren’t the main characters before, being the main characters of their official movie helped to highlight just how much they were putting at risk by helping Simba take back his kingdom. Thankfully, unlike their Rosencrantz and Guildenstern counterparts, they weren’t killed off on some side note off-screen and were allowed to flourish in their universe.

Why This Disney Sequel Was So Special

Breaking the fourth wall and going full “meta” might be a cheap, overused gimmick now, but it truly was unique for The Lion King 1 1/2 at this time. The film saw the two of them “watching” The Lion King, but wanted to rewind to the beginning of the movie so as to not confuse new fans. Thus they decide to go all the way back to their own origins, and fans got to see Timon and Pumbaa in a whole new light as a result. Outside of maybe Stitch and Disney’s House of Mouse TV series, this was the first real time Disney characters addressed their movies so directly.

The Lion King 1 1/2 then takes it next level for fans of The Lion King by revealing new aspects of that story that only Timon and Pumbaa got to see. This might have started out as a wacky idea, but then it ended up being incredibly faithful to that original film down to the return of Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella as the main duo. This was just something that no other direct to DVD Disney sequel had done before, or even attempted since. It was incredibly unique and creative as a love letter to the original.

On top of it all, it’s just incredibly funny. It takes what fans loved about Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King, and brings them into the spotlight for what ended up being one of the franchise’s final feature film adventures before things really went south in the decades to come. Undoubtedly, this is still the best sequel to that classic animated film that fans ever got to see.

