5 Fantasy Movie Masterpieces You Probably Haven’t Seen (& Where To Watch Them)

Everyone knows the fantasy movies that are still talked about today, the ones that have stood the test of time, crossed generations, and earned their place as classics and genre-defining landmarks. But fantasy cinema has never survived on those titles alone, and plenty of other films managed to carve out their own space and find an audience — just not on the same scale. Among all the releases, some actually faded from public conversation and never received the recognition they really deserved. What’s intriguing is that many people have never even seen them, yet those who have often come away surprised for a variety of reasons.

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And we’re not just talking about underrated movies. These are features that stand out because of their creativity, world-building, and, most importantly, the confidence with which they commit to their ideas. Fantasy often falls back on familiar formulas, but that’s not the case here. So, these are 5 fantasy movies that are genuine cinematic gems in very different ways, and you probably have either never watched them or never even knew they existed.

5) The 13th Warrior

image courtesy of walt disney studios

Have you ever come across a movie that bombed at the box office, divided critics and audiences, and then somehow became much more appreciated over time? That’s what happened with The 13th Warrior. The film follows an Arab diplomat who finds himself traveling alongside a group of Viking warriors to confront a mysterious threat that seems to have stepped straight out of a legend. It’s an incredibly entertaining movie that doesn’t waste time building an enormous universe or overexplaining its mythology.

While complexity and dense lore can certainly work in fantasy, sometimes the experience itself is what matters most. That’s where The 13th Warrior succeeds. Instead of stopping to explain every detail, it throws you directly into its world and lets you discover things naturally as the journey unfolds. As a result, the film feels focused, accessible, and effective at what it sets out to do. It may not be perfect when compared to modern productions, but its reputation was unfairly damaged by the negative critical response it received upon release.

The 13th Warrior is available on Prime Video.

4) MirrorMask

image courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

MirrorMask is a fascinating movie because it’s undeniably surreal, but that doesn’t automatically make it inaccessible or bad, right? The story follows a teenage girl who becomes trapped in a fantastical world and struggles with conflicts in her real life. However, describing the film that way barely scratches the surface of what it actually feels like to watch it. This feels like a project made by people who were given complete creative freedom to turn their strangest ideas into images. It reminds you that cinema is art.

Most fantasy movies rely on familiar ideas and comforting tropes to help you settle in, but MirrorMask does the exact opposite. Everything feels unusual, from the characters to the environments, and that’s a big reason why it doesn’t work for everyone. But at the same time, it’s also what makes the film so distinctive and worthy of being considered a masterpiece. or The Dark Crystal, for example, there’s a very good chance you’ll connect with it.

MirrorMask is available on Apple TV.

3) Ladyhawke

image courtesy of 20th century studios

A lot of fantasy movies from the ’80s haven’t aged well, but Ladyhawke doesn’t belong in that category since its greatest strength has never been its visual effects or the scale of its production. The story follows two lovers trapped by a curse that keeps them apart: she transforms into a hawk during the day, while he becomes a wolf at night. It’s a creative idea, and one that needed strong execution to succeed — which is exactly what the film does. It takes full advantage of its originality and builds the story around it in all the right ways.

Rather than using fantasy as little more than a backdrop, the movie focuses on the consequences of the curse and how it shapes the lives of its characters. That’s why Ladyhawke manages to be adventurous, romantic, and entertaining all at once. The unfortunate reality is that the film seems to have become tied to a specific generation, which is probably why it’s discussed far less often than classics like The Princess Bride or Willow. And it may not win everyone over with certain aspects (like Matthew Broderick’s performance), but taken as a whole, it’s an incredible feature.

Ladyhawke is available on Prime Video.

2) Mad God

image courtesy of ifc

Mad God is an easy recommendation for anyone who enjoys fantasy with strong horror elements. Overall, it’s a very unusual movie, choosing to tell its story through a post-apocalyptic world populated by grotesque creatures, industrial wastelands, and visuals that are nearly impossible to explain in simple terms. And at the center is a figure known as The Assassin, who descends into this nightmarish landscape on a mysterious mission. Because of its experimental nature, it doesn’t offer a traditional narrative that guides you neatly from one plot point to the next — but that’s the purpose.

What’s more impressive is that the entire film was built using handcrafted stop-motion techniques developed over several decades. Everything about Mad God feels surreal, unsettling, and unlike anything else in modern fantasy, yet it’s also strangely captivating to watch. It definitely requires patience and an openness to its unconventional approach, which is why it won’t work for everyone. But for those willing to embrace what it’s doing, the payoff is huge, with some of the most creative and disturbing imagery fantasy has produced lately.

Mad God is available on AMC+.

1) The City of Lost Children

Image Courtesy of Studio Canal

Out of every movie on this list, this is probably the one you’ve never heard of. The City of Lost Children revolves around a scientist who kidnaps children in order to steal their dreams, but the plot becomes little more than a gateway into one of the most fascinating worlds fantasy cinema has ever created. But what makes the film so fantastic to watch isn’t simply the creativity of its ideas, but the consistency with which it develops its identity. Every element seems like it was carefully designed to avoid anything generic, and that’s the appeal.

It’s easy to see why some people might find it too artistic, and that likely played a role in why it never reached a wider audience. At the same time, that explanation also highlights exactly what makes it so unique. Whether the story itself works for you will ultimately come down to personal taste, but the craftsmanship behind The City of Lost Children is hard to deny. The combination of production design, costumes, makeup, art direction, cinematography, and world-building is nothing short of extraordinary. More than anything, it’s the kind of movie built around a truly unforgettable concept.

The City of Lost Children is available on Prime Video.

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