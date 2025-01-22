Nosferatu Director Weighs in on Reports of Developing a New Labyrinth

Filmmaker Robert Eggers made a name for himself with entirely original genre experiences like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, but last year’s Nosferatu was undeniably his biggest success, as the film earned tremendous praise from audiences and critics alike. Understandably, the film’s success opened up a number of opportunities for him, resulting in reports that he could be developing a new take on the cult classic Labyrinth. Eggers himself has addressed those reports, noting that he has a number of projects in some stage of development, though that it would likely be an original story that comes to fruition next. Nosferatu is available now on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18th.

When asked by ComicBook if the reports of a new Labyrinth were true, Eggers confirmed, “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to to survive this industry and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

The nature of Hollywood often means that when a filmmaker can find success in the genre world, major studios will attempt to bring those ambitious cinematic sensibilities into a major franchise. With Eggers having cast doubt on entering the world of tentpoles like Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Labyrinth might be the closest he gets to an iconic property after having revived Nosferatu.

The original Labyrinth starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie and was directed by Jim Henson. The movie followed Sarah (Connelly) venturing into the titular maze in hopes of rescuing her baby brother from the Goblin King (Bowie), as she encountered a variety of bizarre, whimsical, and macabre characters along the way. Like many other ’80s adventures geared towards younger audiences, the movie’s attempt at exploring fantastical worlds resulted in some evocative and traumatizing sequences.

As fans wait for updates on possible updates on a new Labyrinth, they can check out Nosferatu, a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Starring Bill Skarsgård (IT franchise, Barbarian), Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol, The King), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Bullet Train), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine, The Crown), and Willem Dafoe (The Northman, The Lighthouse).

Nosferatu is available now on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18th. Stay tuned for updates on a possible Labyrinth revival.

