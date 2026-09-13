5 Great Action-Horror Movies That Prove The Genres Belong Together (#1 Is A Sequel Better Than The Original)

Both the action and horror genres have given us many iconic movies over the years. On the most basic conceptual level, it might seem that action movies and horror movies are practically incompatible. The best action movies are usually packed with hard-hitting scenes that show the protagonist battling against villains of some sort, while many of the most iconic horror movies root their scares in the idea of the protagonists being largely unable to fight against the forces that oppose them. However, over the years, the two genres have occasionally merged, delivering us movies that combine some of the best aspects of both horror and action movies in a single title.

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While the core principles of each genre might seem to rule out combining the two, there have actually been some truly excellent action-horror movies. Combining action with some of the best horror movie tropes often makes for incredible cinematic spectacles. While they might not be perfect movies, the following are all great examples of just how well action and horror come together on the big screen.

5) Resident Evil (2002)

While Resident Evil isn’t likely to ever be considered one of the best horror movie franchises, its movies have always had a certain charm. Based on the iconic video game series of the same name, the first movie adaptation came in 2002 and pitted a group of human survivors against an outbreak of the zombie T-virus in an underground Umbrella Corporation facility. Subsequent movies went on to depict a more global struggle against the zombie hordes, with a number of key franchise characters appearing in action-heavy roles.

The first Resident Evil movie is a great example of how a blend of horror and action can work. While it might not have been groundbreaking, its use of action in dark environments against monstrous enemies managed to tap into the appeal of both genres. It never felt wholly like a horror movie or an action movie, but instead embraced a more unique identity as a true blend of the two. While Resident Evil isn’t the most revered movie, its success spawned an entire franchise, so it must have done something right.

4) Underworld (2003)

Another action-horror movie that started its own franchise is Underworld, a 2003 movie starring Kate Beckinsale as a vampire fighting in a secret war against werewolves. As well as boasting a great supporting cast, Underworld leaned heavily into action tropes, leaving its horror ideas in the background as part of its concept rather than its execution. By taking horror movie monsters and putting them in a more action-focused story, Underworld created a unique blend of the two genres.

What makes Underworld work is that it’s predominantly an action movie. However, by using traditional horror monsters and a decidedly Gothic visual style, it wore its horror movie influences on its sleeve, allowing it to belong in both genres. The result was an action-horror that might not have been scary, but still deftly managed to blend the two genres in a way that many wouldn’t have expected. Its unique charm was enough to secure Underworld‘s box office success and spawn an entire Underworld movie franchise, further proving just how well action and horror can work together.

3) Dog Soldiers (2002)

Neil Marshall’s directorial debut, Dog Soldiers, was released in 2002 and still stands out as one of the best action horror movies of all time. It follows a squad of soldiers who must fight to survive an attack by a pack of werewolves during a training exercise in a remote area of the Scottish Highlands. Often considered one of the most underrated horror movies that deserved to start a franchise, Dog Soldiers has cemented a cult following over the years.

The film’s action-heavy premise is offset by some truly exceptional horror movie beats. Its story is the perfect blend of action and horror, though the overall presentation leans further toward the scary than it does true action movie tropes. Some great action ideas wrapped up in a terrifying, suspenseful package, Dog Soldiers remains one of the best examples of how well action elements can be incorporated into a more traditional horror movie.

2) Predator (1987)

Over the history of cinema, just a handful of movies have been able to secure themselves a reputation as one of the best titles in multiple genres. 1987’s Predator is undoubtedly one of them. The iconic film follows a squad of muscular, macho commandos who are tasked with a rescue mission in the South American jungle, only to come up against a technologically advanced alien intent on hunting them. Its use of traditional action movie actors as fodder for the titular Predator made it simultaneously feel like both a horror movie and an action film.

The 1987 movie is so good that every Predator movie since has been trying to replicate its magic. The clever way it subverts its apparent action movie ideas to deliver a daylight horror story is exceptional, and only enhances the movie’s ability to scare its audience on an incredibly subtle level. By usurping action tropes in favor of additional sci-fi horror, Predator manages to establish itself as one of the greatest movies of all time thanks to its clever blend of multiple genres.

1) Aliens (1986)

1979’s Alien is a sci-fi horror masterpiece, but somehow, the 1986 sequel was actually even better. As well as being a sci-fi sequel better than the original, Aliens also managed to successfully introduce a whole new genre to the franchise. Where the original was a claustrophobic piece of horror, the sequel combined action with its terrifying premise, delivering what many believe to be the greatest action horror movie of all time.

Aliens is the movie that cemented Ripley as one of the all-time great movie heroes, and saw her take on a whole horde of Xenomorphs, including their queen. While its sci-fi horror elements remained very much at its core, the addition of action actually enhanced the experience, outlining just how futile it was to fight against a threat as deadly as the Xenomorph. An insidious, ingenious piece of filmmaking, Aliens is the movie that definitively proves how well horror and action can combine on the big screen.