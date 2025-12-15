5 More Sci-Fi Sequels That Are Better Than the Originals

The science fiction genre has long been a staple of modern entertainment, from novels to comic books, and TV shows to movies. The success of the franchise has largely stemmed from its speculative stories, which explore themes relevant to modern society, tapping into fears about technological advancement, concerns about humanity’s treatment of the planet, or simply fantastical stories of far-flung worlds populated by alien creatures. The best sci-fi movies are those that offer a unique story as well as an insightful look at some aspect of modern science or society. As with movies in other genres, their success is often met with a sequel, establishing a sci-fi franchise that capitalizes on the original movie’s popularity.

There are many examples of sequels that struggled to live up to their predecessors throughout the history of cinema. However, there are also many sci-fi sequels better than the original movies they follow on from. While we’ve previously explored a few examples, the simple fact is that the genre seems to be practically bursting with sci-fi follow-ups that managed to overshadow their predecessors.

5) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

The original Planet of the Apes franchise is considered a sci-fi classic, with the original’s quality giving way to a string of B-movies that remain beloved by fans. However, the new Planet of the Apes movies serve as prequels, chronicling the evolution of apes and how they came to eventually claim dominion over the Earth. The first of the reboot-prequel movies, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, was released in 2011.

Where the first film concerned Caesar’s origins, the second established him as a leader of the evolved apes. The sequel is better than the first movie in almost every way, upping the ante in terms of drama and also fleshing out Caesar to make him a more complete character. The first movie certainly had potential, but it wasn’t until Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that it was fully realized.

4) Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

The Mad Max franchise is rightfully known for delivering some of the best post-apocalyptic movies in cinema. Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, the Australian franchise primarily follows the titular Max Rockatansky, a former police officer who becomes a drifter in the desert wasteland of future Earth. The first movie established many of the key elements of the franchise, laying a solid foundation for the stories to come.

While Mad Max remains a good movie, the sequel, Mad Max 2 — or The Road Warrior in the US — was far superior. Often cited as one of the best action movies of all time, The Road Warrior taps into tropes of the Western genre while still keeping its dystopian sci-fi premise at its core. The Road Warrior is the movie that firmly established the franchise’s identity and is widely considered to be a massive improvement upon its predecessor.

3) Dune: Part Two (2024)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was already being considered one of the best sci-fi movies of the 2020s before its sequel was released. The follow-up, Dune: Part Two, adapted the second half of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, with the first movie’s all-star cast returning. Though the first movie was a large-scale sci-fi epic, the second upped the ante even further.

Dune: Part Two possesses all the charm of the first movie, but with the added appeal of paying off the story set up by the original. As they serve as two halves of the same novel, the second movie contains the majority of the exciting action scenes, including Paul Atreides learning to ride the sandworms of Arrakis and his climactic duel with Feyd-Rautha. Both movies are excellent, but Dune: Part Two just manages to outdo the first movie, largely thanks to the source material alone.

2) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

After the massive success of Star Trek: The Original Series, the cast’s return for Star Trek: The Motion Picture was not as triumphant as it deserved. The first movie in the now-expansive sci-fi franchise left much to be desired, although this didn’t truly become clear until the release of its sequel. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is commonly considered the best Star Trek movie and is far superior to the original.

With a story and villain that hearken back to one of the best episodes of The Original Series, The Wrath of Khan is much better than the franchise’s first film. It contains more action, more drama, and higher stakes, and continues to stand out as one of the franchise’s best entries even decades later. Few sci-fi sequels manage to so completely eclipse their predecessor, but The Wrath of Khan is truly an exceptional sci-fi movie.

1) Aliens (1986)

The Alien franchise is one of the most iconic sci-fi movie franchises in existence, and all of its movies boast a considerable number of fans. However, some Alien movies are considered far better than others, with the first two entries into the franchise commonly named as the best of them all. Though some might not agree, the second movie actually outshines the original in a few ways.

Taking the original film’s claustrophobic sci-fi premise and throwing in a more action-heavy slant, Aliens provides some of the best action scenes in the Alien franchise. It retains the sci-fi horror foundation of the original, but also adds a whole new layer, setting itself apart without sacrificing what made its predecessor great. Although some might not agree, Aliens deserves to be considered a sci-fi sequel that improved upon an incredible original film.

