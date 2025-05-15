Underworld Director Confirms What the “Awesome” Future of the Franchise Will Be

Len Wiseman, the director who first brought the stylish action-horror franchise Underworld to life, has officially confirmed that a television series is in active development, promising an “awesome” new chapter for the long-running saga. Speaking exclusively with ComicBook during an interview for Ballerina: From the World of John Wick, Wiseman addressed the persistent questions from fans about the future of the Vampires versus Lycans conflict. For years, rumors and whispers of an Underworld TV show or spin-off have circulated, leaving fans eager for any concrete news. Wiseman’s definitive statement not only verifies these plans but also reveals he has been dedicating significant time to the project, signaling a serious commitment to expanding the Underworld universe onto the small screen.

“I’m just gonna say, because I get asked that all the time, I am. Yes,” Wiseman told us when asked about the potential for a new Underworld project. “I always say, ‘No, I can’t really talk about that right now.’ But you know what? Yes. We’re doing a TV series and it’s awesome. I’ve been spending the last two years or so [in the project], now I’m finally getting a little bit of time once Ballerina is fully wrapped up.”

The fact that Wiseman has been working on the Underworld TV show for approximately two years indicates that this is not a fledgling idea but a project with considerable groundwork already laid. With his commitments to Ballerina nearing completion, Wiseman’s availability to further shepherd the Underworld series suggests that development could pick up even more steam, potentially leading to more concrete announcements regarding platform, casting, and story details in the not-too-distant future.

Underworld‘s Long Journey to Television

Since its debut, the Underworld series has carved out a distinct niche in the action-horror genre, primarily centered on the Death Dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) and her entanglements in the centuries-old conflict between vampires and Lycans. The original Underworld, directed by Wiseman, introduced audiences to a rain-slicked world of supernatural warfare, establishing key characters and the complex history of the two immortal species. It was followed by Underworld: Evolution, also directed by Wiseman, which delved deeper into the origins of the vampire and Lycan bloodlines, particularly focusing on the first true Immortal, Alexander Corvinus (Derek Jacobi), and his sons, the first vampire and the first Lycan. These initial films laid a dense mythological foundation, used to explore themes of forbidden love, betrayal, and the brutal consequences of ancient feuds.

Following the foundational success of the first two films, Wiseman transitioned from the director’s chair but remained a key creative for the franchise. For Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, he served as a producer and received story and character credits. Wiseman’s involvement deepened with Underworld: Awakening, where he returned as a producer and also co-wrote the screenplay. This installment marked a box office win and a high point for the franchise, becoming the highest-grossing film in the series with over $160 million worldwide on a $70 million budget. The franchise’s financial trajectory then saw a downturn with Underworld: Blood Wars, which Wiseman also produced. While Blood Wars turned a profit, grossing $81 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, it was the lowest-grossing film in the series and a box office disappointment compared to its predecessors. Since then, the franchise has been dormant, with the upcoming TV show poised to reignite the Vampire-Lycan war.

Wiseman’s Ballerina: From the World of John Wick hits theaters on June 6th.

