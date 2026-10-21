5 Great Carrie Fisher Performances Outside of Princess Leia (& 1 Is a Masterpiece)

Carrie Fisher remains forever known for her role in the Star Wars franchise as Princess Leia. Fisher was only 20 when the first Star Wars movie hit theaters, and it was her first starring movie role after her film debut in Shampoo two years earlier. The daughter of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, Fisher ended up with a five-decade-long career in acting, and while her most famous role was Leia Organa Solo, it wasn’t her only great role in a career that saw her in movies, TV shows, and stage plays. In all, Fisher appeared in six Star Wars movies, but with over 50 films in her career, that was only a small percentage of her on-screen work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fisher had plenty of roles early in her career, and in her later years she worked on her novels and a stage play that she created, while sometimes popping up in roles that sometimes referenced her role as Princess Leia. Through it all, Fisher’s non-Star Wars roles proved she was more than her most popular character.

5) Carol Peterson in The ‘Burbs

Image Courtesy of Universal

The same year that Carrie Fisher took on a role in the brilliant romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, she also had a role in the broad horror comedy The ‘Burbs. This was a Tom Hanks vehicle when he was still considered a comedy actor, and it focused on a family that lives in the suburbs. When Hanks’ Ray Peterson becomes convinced that their new neighbors are a Satanic cult that has killed people, he sets out to do anything he can to prove their guilt.

Carrie Fisher stars as Ray’s wife, Carol, and she is the more level-headed of the couple, although it turned out that Ray might not be completely wrong in his suspicions. Fisher proved her comic timing here, playing the straight woman to Hanks’ unhinged, paranoid family man. The ‘Burbs has since become a cult classic, although it was only a moderate success when released, and a lot of this has to do with the incredible cast, with Fisher holding her own.

4) Mystery Woman in The Blues Brothers

Image Courtesy of Universal

Carrie Fisher starred in a movie that was released the same year as The Empire Strikes Back, and it showed her in a much different performance. While she was back as the headstrong Princess Leia in The Empire Strikes Back, she also played an unnamed Mystery Woman in The Blues Brothers. Usually, when a character is not given a name, they are a small role that has little importance to the story. That was not the case with Fisher’s character in The Blues Brothers.

The Blues Brothers was based on a Saturday Night Live sketch with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd starring as Jake and Elwood Blues, two men who go on a mission for God. They end up on the run from the police, Nazis, and the Mystery Woman who is trying to kill the Blues Brothers. The Mystery Woman, it turned out, was Jake’s vengeful ex-fiancée who he left at the altar. When she shows up with an M16 and opens fire on them, it painted Princess Leia in a very different light.

3) Nun in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Image Courtesy of Miramax

Carrie Fisher did a spectacular job at taking on roles that poked fun at her fame and celebrity. One of her best came on TV in 30 Rock, but she also had a fantastic role in a movie by Kevin Smith. In 2001, Smith’s movie Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released, a film that followed the breakout characters from Clerks and Dogma in their own feature story. The movie follows Jay and Bob heading to Hollywood to stop a movie that is being made based on their likeness.

On the way, they meet a variety of colorful characters before finally getting to Hollywood and attempting to sabotage the movie. The road trip had two standout scenes. One saw them meet George Carlin’s hitchhiker, which was hilariously dirty in its own right. The second had them hitching a ride from a nun, played by Carrie Fisher. When Jay tried to follow Carlin’s hitchhiker’s instructions with the nun, it resulted in a great gag. The movie also saw Mark Hamill take a villainous role in the end.

2) Marie in When Harry Met Sally

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

One of the best acting roles of Carrie Fisher’s career came after she finished with the Star Wars franchise’s original trilogy. Six years after Return of the Jedi’s release, Fisher appeared in the Rob Reiner romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. Widely considered one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as Harry and Sally, and it focuses on them meeting and becoming close friends before attempting to date, testing the theory that dating could possibly ruin the best friendships.

Carrie Fisher plays Marie, Sally’s best friend, while Bruno Kirby plays Jess, Harry’s best friend. They both play an important role, serving as the sounding boards for Harry and Sally and as a couple themselves, who started dating and immediately moved in together after Harry and Sally set them up. Fisher is very funny and a perfect sidekick for Sally, and thanks to Nora Ephron’s writing, she is also a completely well-rounded character in her own right, a rarity for rom-coms of that era.

1) Herself in Wishful Drinking

Image Courtesy of HBO

Wishful Drinking is clearly Carrie Fisher’s most personal role outside of Star Wars. That is because the movie released on HBO in 2010 is based on her 2006 stage show, which she adapted into her 2008 memoir of the same name. The memoir details Fisher’s lifelong struggle with addiction, but this is not a sobering watch. Instead, Fisher takes on her lifelong struggles with a sense of humor that is refreshing and very entertaining to watch. When the one-woman show was released on HBO, it showed one of her most engrossing performances.

Play video

In the movie, Fisher recalls the drama that she witnessed as a child between her celebrity parents, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher (who left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor). She also remembers when Cary Grant called her and told her to stop using drugs, and it is those stories that make this so captivating. She is open, honest, and holds nothing back. The fact that the former Princess Leia is not afraid to talk about her real-life struggles by telling jokes proves she was always more than that one singular character.

What is your favorite Carrie Fisher role that isn’t Princess Leia? Let us know your favorite Fisher performances in the comments below.