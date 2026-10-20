5 Great Mark Hamill Performances Outside of Luke Skywalker (& 1 Is a Masterpiece)

Mark Hamill will always be known as Luke Skywalker, no matter who else he plays in movies. The most interesting thing about this is that Star Wars was his first major movie role after getting his start on television, and the movie was so big that it would be impossible for him to ever eclipse that role. This didn’t hurt someone like Harrison Ford, who was able to add Indiana Jones, and later Jack Ryan, to his role as Han Solo to ensure he was never tied completely to the Star Wars franchise. Hamill tried to do more, but never really broke free from his role as Luke Skywalker, although there are at least five other movies that show he is more than just a Jedi warrior.

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Other than Star Wars, Hamill made his name in an animated voice role that has become just as iconic, although not because of Hamill’s actual appearance and instead for his perfect vocal performances. He has also shown his talent in comedies and has been in no fewer than two Stephen King adaptations and one of the best cult thrillers of the 21st century.

5) Al Kreischer in The Machine

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While The Machine is a broad comedy and is really an acquired taste, it offered Mark Hamill a great chance to play a comedic role, and he showed he can bring the laughs as much as anyone. The movie is based on Bert Kreischer’s stand-up comedy routine, which he claims is based on a true story, and Hamill plays Bert’s dad, Al Kreischer. In the movie, Bert and his dad are kidnapped and taken to Russia together to find a stolen watch.

This is as much a father-son story as it is a wild comedic thrill ride that follows Bert fighting villains and trying to survive ridiculously violent situations. The two have a terrible relationship, and Al never takes his son seriously, which makes it so entertaining when they finally work together. Seeing Hamill’s reactions as Bert does the most ridiculous things imaginable made this movie worth watching.

4) Albie Krantz in The Life of Chuck

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The Life of Chuck joins movies like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile as proof that the best Stephen King adaptations have nothing to do with horror. The movie was directed by King’s favorite director of his work, Mike Flanagan, and it stars Tom Hiddleston as a man who might be facing the end of the world. Hamill plays Albie Krantz, Chuck’s alcoholic grandfather who has a haunted sadness thanks to dark secrets.

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Critics praised Hamill’s performance in the movie, with some saying it is the best of the actor’s career. It is Albie who has one of the most important moments in the movie, as he explains to a young Chuck how math is connected with art and the universe, and that math will never lie to him, which plays into the apocalyptic moments. Hamill called it the “feel-good movie” of his career, which is the opposite of his second movie the same year.

3) The Major in The Long Walk

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In 2025, two Stephen King movies came out in theaters that featured Mark Hamill in supporting roles, and the second was extremely different from the first. The first was the optimistic The Life of Chuck, and the second was the dystopian thriller The Long Walk. This movie is based on a book that King wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman about a world where teens were chosen to compete in a contest in which they had to start walking, and the last one standing won a lifetime of wealth.

Like The Hunger Games, this was televised for entertainment purposes, and like The Hunger Games, this saw everyone who faltered on the walk die. This was written decades before The Hunger Games. Mark Hamill played the military major who was responsible for riding behind the walkers and ordering their deaths when their speed dropped, making him a villain in this story. While villain roles are rare for Hamill, he had a clear idea of who he was imitating, and he delivered a terrifying performance.

2) Crow in Sushi Girl

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Sushi Girl is a movie that deserves a much better reputation than it received. Directed by Kern Saxton and released in 2012, the movie received mixed to negative reviews, but it was made to be a cult classic, and much of that is thanks to the performances of an incredible cast. That cast included Mark Hamill, Tony Todd, Michael Biehn, and Jeff Fahey. The movie follows a thief (Noah Hathaway) who is arrested and spends time in prison. When he is released, he is invited to a sushi dinner, where things turn dark.

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The movie’s title comes from the fact that a naked woman lies in the middle of the table, with the food placed on her, and she is trained to lie perfectly still during the dinner. This might be the darkest role of Hamill’s career, as he plays Crow, someone who tortures people to get information. This was one of Hamill’s most unhinged performances, and he was one of the best parts of the entire movie.

1) Joker in DC Animated Shows

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Mark Hamill is best known as Luke Skywalker, but his true masterpiece role is voicing the Joker in various DC animated projects. Hamill has voiced the Joker in dozens of animated DC movies, TV shows, and even video games since 1992. It all started with him joining the cast of Batman: The Animated Series, and while Kevin Conroy remains one of the most iconic Batman actors ever thanks to his voice roles, Hamill is right there with him. They were so interconnected that after Conroy died, Hamill said he would never voice Joker again.

While Luke Skywalker is iconic, just as many people today would know Hamill for his voice role as they would for his role as a Jedi master. Everything about Hamill’s voice performances was perfect for the Joker, from his laugh to his walking the perfect balance between terrifying and obnoxious. There is no doubt that Hamill is the best voice actor who has ever voiced the Clown Prince of Crime, and it is easily the best role of Hamill’s career outside of Star Wars.

What is your favorite Mark Hamill role that isn’t Luke Skywalker? Let us know your favorite Hamill performances in the comments below.