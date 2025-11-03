5 Iconic Star Wars Weapons That Were Even Better Than the Lightsaber

There are a few things that Star Wars just can’t quit. The Millennium Falcon, of course, acts as home base for Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and the rest of the main cast during the original trilogy. After that, it takes a well-deserved vacation on Jakku for a few years before returning to the action and helping the Resistance fight the First Order in the sequel trilogy. Even the prequels find a place for the Millennium Falcon, placing it in the background of a shot in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. However, Han Solo’s ship has nothing on another iconic Star Wars item.

The lightsaber is the weapon of choice for nearly all Force users. It doesn’t matter whether a character chooses to follow the teachings of the light side or the dark side; they’re going to pick up a colored blade. Having all these lightsabers in circulation puts the rest of the residents of a galaxy far, far away at a disadvantage, but they come up with unique solutions to level the playing field. Here are five iconic Star Wars weapons that are even better than the lightsaber.

5) Bowcaster

Chewbacca and Han Solo operate as smugglers before linking up with Luke and Co. in Star Wars: A New Hope, so they know how to handle themselves. But Chewie rarely has to lift a finger because his weapon, the Bowcaster, can do all the work for him. Essentially a laser crossbow, the gun packs a serious punch, causing a small explosion every time it hits its target.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Chewie hits Kylo Ren right in the stomach with his Bowcaster after the villain kills Han. Kylo falls to his knees briefly after the shot and fails to regain his composure during his duel with Rey later in the movie. If Chewie doesn’t hit his marks, it’s possible that the sequel trilogy is over before it begins.

4) Beskar Spear

The beef between the Mandalorians and Jedi goes back centuries. For whatever reason, the two groups can’t see eye-to-eye, and the Jedi can’t just impose their will because the Mandalorians have access to Beskar, an alloy that can tank hits from lightsabers. While a lot of Beskar ends up as the foundation for suits of armor, weapons can make use of it as well.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian sets up a fight between Ahsoka Tano and Morgan Elsbeth, a Nightsister who wields a Beskar spear. Ahsoka’s skills allow her to outmaneuver Elsbeth, but in the hands of a more formidable warrior, there’s no doubt that the spear could render the lightsaber useless.

3) Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster

The Star Wars Holiday Special isn’t good for much. It introduces a bunch of Chewie’s weird family members and puts Luke, Han, and Leia into some very peculiar situations. The only silver lining is that it technically marks the first appearance of Boba Fett, who carries a unique weapon.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster makes its live-action debut in The Mandalorian, with Din using it on a couple of his missions. He electrocutes a couple of bad guys and disengages a group of Jawas that are causing trouble. As long as Din can get the jump on his target, there are few Star Wars weapons as deadly as the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster.

2) DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol

It’s not all about raw strength in the Star Wars universe. Despite being outmatched against Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi beats the Sith Lord twice using his quick thinking skills. Han is another character who prefers brains over brawn, and his weapon of choice backs that up.

In the original trilogy, the DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol helps Han take out Greedo and toss a few shots Vader’s way. The speed at which he can draw the weapon from its holster makes all the difference. If more lightsabers were around during Han’s prime, there’s no doubt he would’ve taken out a couple of their wielders.

1) Gaderffii Stick

The Tusken Raiders live in harsh conditions on Tatooine, and most of the planet’s residents don’t like them, which puts them on edge. But Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett peels the onion and reveals that there’s more to them than meets the eye. The titular bounty hunter learns their ways and helps his new friends protect their home.

After losing the Tusken Raiders that he rides with, Boba wanders the galaxy with one of their signature Gaderffii Sticks and does some serious damage. While a lightsaber will probably cut through the club in the wrong hands, in the right ones, it’s a weapon of great potential.

