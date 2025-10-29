5 Iconic Star Wars Ships That Were Even Better Than the Millennium Falcon

Sci-fi franchises are only as good as their best ship. Star Trek wouldn’t be much without the Enterprise, which numerous crews board and ride into the stars to learn more about the final frontier. Even the Dune movies, which don’t feature any space battles, include the Ornithopter, a small vehicle House Atreides uses to get around Arakkis. However, neither of those franchises’ offerings can hold a candle to Star Wars‘ crème de la crème. Debuting in Star Wars: A New Hope, the Millennium Falcon is as much of a hero as any character in a galaxy far, far away. It’s present at the destruction of both Death Stars and saves the Resistance more than once in the sequel trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having that kind of resume means it’s an uphill battle for any other Star Wars ship to compete with the Millennium Falcon. That doesn’t mean everyone throws in the towel, though, as there are plenty of vehicles that give it their best shot, and a few of them actually make serious headway. Here are five iconic Star Wars ships that are even better than the Millennium Falcon.

5) X-Wing

The Rebellion doesn’t have the resources that the Empire does at the start of the original trilogy. The freedom fighters have to make do with what they have, including a fleet of X-Wings. The small ship causes the Empire serious problems in Star Wars: A New Hope, with Luke Skywalker even using one in the trench run that ends with the destruction of the Death Star. The Resistance sees the potential in the X-Wing and gives it a major upgrade in the sequels, ensuring that it’s ready for every battle with the First Order. Compact but mighty, the X-Wing can give Han Solo’s ship a run for its money any day.

4) TIE Fighter

Speaking of small ships, the Empire’s TIE Fighter is easily Star Wars’ most terrifying vehicle, as it announces its presence with its iconic scream long before it comes into view. While one TIE Fighter might not be able to do much unless a pilot of Poe Dameron’s level is in the cockpit, grouping them up is a recipe for success. TIE Fighters in bunches are so effective that both the First Order and Final Order make use of them in the sequels, despite the negative stigma around them and the rest of the Empire’s ships.

3) The Firespray

When it comes to making entrances, nobody does it better than Boba Fett. The bounty hunter arrives on the scene in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with awesome-looking armor and an equally cool ship, now known as the Firespray. Not only is the Firespray’s design among the most unique in Star Wars, but it has all the bells and whistles a bounty hunter could dream of, including a seismic charge that gives the TIE Fighter scream serious competition in the sound department.

2) The Razor Crest

Characters wearing Mandalorian armor know how to ride in style, with Din Djarin making the Razor Crest his vehicle of choice in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. While the ship is a bit clunky, its interior makes up for all of its faults. There’s a carbon-freezing chamber that can shut up any annoying passenger that Din picks up, as well as a bedroom for the bounty hunter to relax in. The Millennium Falcon has a few amenities, but none of them are as appealing as what the Razor Crest offers.

1) The Ghost

The final entry on this last also has a decent bed setup for its occupants, but where it really shines is in the stealth game. The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels can shield itself from enemy scanners with ease and get the drop on TIE Fighters or anything else the Empire throws at it. It also helps the ship’s legacy that the greatest pilot in the Rebellion, Hera Syndulla, is behind the wheel. The captain and her ship are a match made in heaven, outshing Han and the Millennium Falcon at every oppurtunity.

Do you think the ships on this list are better than the Millennium Falcon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!