After SpaceGodzilla, the Monsterverse Needs To Bring Back These 3 Toho Kaiju We’ve Not Seen for Years

Godzilla, King Kong, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mechagodzilla, these are all Toho kaiju (not that King Kong started off as such) that have since found themselves in the Monsterverse. And while there are minor changes to their origins here and there, the Americanization of these icons has done a wonderful job of capturing their spirits, which wasn’t an easy task considering G-fans want the property they grew up with handled correctly. After all, they were burned in 1998. And, if the rumors pan out, SpaceGodzilla will be added to the list of adapted classic kaiju via Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Will they get him right, too? The safe money is on yes and, if they do, we have some suggestions of which monsters should come next.

Ebirah, Kamacuras, Kumonga are kind of bland as kaiju, so we don’t necessarily need them in a Monsterverse movie, and Megalon and Titanosaurus are better left as products of their time. But the following three monsters? They would be great fits.

3) Gigan

If the Monsterverse is going to do SpaceGodzilla it can definitely do the IP’s other big cosmic monster. In fact, Gigan would be an even better choice.

With Mechagodzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse has already done the Godzilla vs. Godzilla counterpart thing. It stands to reason that’s what Supernova will also end up being. But Gigan is an entirely unique villain with a deadly design (both in his original Shōwa era incarnation as well as his appearance in Godzilla: Final Wars, shown above). He would be the exact type of monster that would require a collaboration between Godzilla and Kong to take down.

2) Battra

Like in the Toho movies, Mothra has already become something of a recurring presence in the Monsterverse. Chalk that up to one more thing the Americanization has gotten right. In the Shōwa era alone Mothra was in Mothra vs. Godzilla, Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, Ebirah, Horror of the Deep, and Destroy All Monsters. Then, in the Monsterverse, she was in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and popped up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (in a brief but important role not unlike in Ebirah, Horror of the Deep).

But outside Mothra vs. Godzilla and Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, Mothra was never put to better use than in the Heisei era’s Godzilla vs. Mothra. This was mostly because she was given her true counterpart in Battra, one of the few kaiju to actually get a full-on character arc. That would work well in the Monsterverse, too. If Mothra is going to continue to appear in this franchise, as she should, it would be best to bring in a seemingly evil (Battra really isn’t all that bad a guy) Yang to her Yin, as it were.

1) Destoroyah

The Heisei era seemed as though it was actively trying to up the stakes for the Big G throughout its seven installments. He went up against the military in Return of Godzilla, then the easily defeated Biollante, then Ghidorah (who gets one of his heads atomic breathed off in the first fight), then the combination of Mothra and Battra, and then Mechagodzilla II. There’s a slight bump in opponent formidability in each subsequent movie.

Then that takes a big jump up in the penultimate entry, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. And, if SpaceGodzilla is who they’re bringing in for Supernova, they’ll need to up the stakes just like the Heisei era did. And they should do it in the same way: by bringing in Destoroyah, the deadliest and most soulless opponent Godzilla ever faced. Godzilla essentially lost to Destoroyah. He only won because he got a power boost by his over-radiated innards. Were it not for that Destoroyah would have walked away victorious. Sounds like the type of high-stakes thing that could cap off Godzilla’s time in the Monsterverse, should the franchise want to kill him and have him replaced by a younger version.