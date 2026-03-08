You know why witch movies always pull you in? Because they mix horror, suspense, and female power in ways almost no other genre manages. Some make you genuinely terrified, some make you reflect on human nature, and some captivate you purely through visuals, mood, and creativity. Certain titles became classics, others grew a cult following over time, but they all share one key trait: they stay in your head long after it’s over, leaving a lingering sense of fascination. More than just entertainment, many of these films changed how audiences perceive witches, magic, and the darker side of desire in cinema.

So, from the darkest to the lighter, the funniest to the most iconic, here are the 7 best witch movies of all time, ranked from worst to best. One thing’s for sure: every single one of them pulls you into the story so easily, you’ll want to watch everything else in the genre next.

7) The Love Witch

image courtesy of oscilloscope laboratories

When it comes to aesthetics, The Love Witch is impossible to forget. This is taking all the over-the-top elements of ’60s witch movies and putting them on screen with saturated colors, perfectly composed shots, and those kinds of costumes that make people instantly love witches. But it’s not just a style show: the film uses all that visual flair to talk about desire, manipulation, and how women are perceived when they want power or attention. In the story, we meet Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a modern witch who uses potions and spells to seduce men — but things never go the way she expects.

Overall, it’s a smart and funny movie, but compared to other entries in the witch genre, it doesn’t hit as hard. The Love Witch isn’t about scares or drama; it’s about originality. And that’s definitely a plus, especially when you see how Elaine’s charms backfire in unexpected ways, balancing humor and critique without ever feeling heavy. Still, as light and creative as it is, it doesn’t reach the kind of impact you expect from a must-watch witch movie.

6) The Witches of Eastwick

image courtesy of warner bros.

The Witches of Eastwick is still relevant today because it mixes humor with a kind of sensuality and magic that only witch movies can pull off. The pacing is great as well — the film never drags. In the story, we have Alex (Cher), Jane (Susan Sarandon), and Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer), three women stuck in a small New England town who end up attracting Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson), a mysterious and manipulative man. Through him, they start discovering some hidden powers of their own. But why is it so good? Because it’s one of those movies that entertains without trying too hard.

Unlike The Love Witch, it actually gives you a plot to dig into, making it provocative while keeping a good dose of tension (even if it’s never truly scary). The Witches of Eastwick is about female empowerment, but in a lighter, more comedic way. The chemistry between the actors is a major plus, and Nicholson absolutely steals every scene he’s in. However, while it’s excellent and delivers a fun experience, it doesn’t have the dramatic weight to push higher in the ranking.

5) The Witches

image courtesy of warner bros.

This is the kind of movie you only really remember watching when someone brings up the topic, but you remember it fondly because its focus is on fun (not coincidentally, it even got a remake). The Witches tells the story of young Luke (Jasen Fisher) and his grandmother, who end up at a hotel full of witches planning to turn all the children into mice. The premise alone is terrifying, but the movie balances it with a playful tone. And it’s worth noting that the standout here is the Grand High Witch (Anjelica Huston), who is totally timeless when it comes to iconic witches on screen.

The Witches mixes horror, humor, and creativity, complete with those nostalgic ’90s practical effects that are still one of the best parts of the film today. It entertains all kinds of audiences, but it’s not one of the deepest movies on this list. It’s a classic, memorable, well-executed, and has a charm that makes it shine from a distance, which is why it earns its spot. Still, it lacks that extra level of quality that would make it feel like a very powerful witch movie.

4) The Craft

image courtesy of sony pictures

Even though The Craft is pure teen drama with witchcraft, it ranks pretty high because it really gets the ’90s and what witches meant to people back then: power, revenge, and identity. In the story, four girls discover they can do magic, but they realize every wish comes with a price. It’s easy to relate to the tension of feeling different, invisible, or powerless, and seeing magic amplify those emotions hits hard. At its core, the film uses witchcraft as a symbol of self-discovery and empowerment — even if others see it with judgment.

Once you get the message, The Craft feels timeless. It also has an engaging plot, because it’s about ordinary girls dealing with extraordinary stuff. It’s dramatic, dark, mysterious, and hits the notes fans of witch stories love. But the atmospheric weight? That’s where it falls a little short. The movie has its intense moments, but compared to others on this list, it doesn’t quite reach the same level of immersive tension.

3) Rosemary’s Baby

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Who hasn’t heard of Rosemary’s Baby, right? This ’60s horror classic rarely gets grouped with witch movies because it’s not about women and covens casting spells in the traditional sense. The focus here is psychological horror, but it still intersects with witchcraft. How? Rosemary (Mia Farrow) discovers that her husband and neighbors are part of a satanic cult that wants her baby. Watching it makes you feel everything she feels: fear, suspicion, and paranoia at every turn. And it doesn’t need big effects, just tension and the way it manipulates your sense of dread.

So why is it in the top 3? Not that witch movies have to be straight-up scary, but Rosemary’s Baby delivers a level of fear that goes beyond the supernatural. The story dives deep into what dark occult practices could really do when taken to the extreme, hitting almost a perfect note of terror in cinematic form. It’s precise, controlled, and manages to capture something most witch movies fail to: telling a powerful, intense story.

2) Suspiria

image courtesy of amazon studios

A totally underrated remake, Suspiria is what cinema can do when it wants to tackle witches and make you uncomfortable just by looking at it. The story is mysterious and takes its time to reveal what’s really going on, but that’s the key. We follow Suzy Bannion (Dakota Johnson), a young dancer arriving at a prestigious European dance academy, only to realize it’s not what she expected — the school is actually a front for a coven of witches.

This version can be divisive, sure, but you can’t deny it’s ambitious: stylish, disturbing, and hypnotic, with a dense, thematically rich mix of politics, trauma, and visceral aesthetics woven into the horror. Watching Suspiria is like stepping into a nightmare. It earns its spot near the top of the list because it manages to reinvent the story by being dark, complex, and really committed to portraying witches in a way that messes with your head. It’s pure unease and discomfort, as if the characters themselves are messing with the viewer’s mind.

1) The Witch

image courtesy of a24

If you’re into witch stories but haven’t seen The Witch, it’s hard to defend you. This movie takes the concept of witchcraft and goes straight to the root to show why it still fascinates audiences today. The story follows a Puritan family living in exile, who begin to suspect their oldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), at the same time dark forces loom in the surrounding forest. It’s not a film for everyone, since it demands patience and a willingness to fully experience it. But there’s no doubt it’s a masterpiece when it comes to portraying witchcraft.

The universe of The Witch is meticulously detailed, pulling you into the story slowly and making you want to figure out exactly what’s going on. The horror isn’t about jump scares or immediate shocks; it’s intensely psychological, forcing you to feel the full weight of fear and the unknown as it existed during the witch hunts. Overall, it’s the most complete witch movie out there, combining atmosphere, storytelling, character development, symbolism, and historical realism to hit the absolute peak of the genre.

