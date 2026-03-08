7 Dead Warner Bros Franchises Paramount Could Finally Revive

The merger between Warner Bros and Paramount could have massive implications for modern cinema and television. In one of the biggest deals in recent history, Paramount has reached an agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, along with various assets and IPs. The list of everything Paramount will own after the deal is staggering, and includes some hefty franchises that could make the merger eye-wateringly successful from a financial standpoint. The agreement for the merger involves everything under the Warner Bros Discovery banner moving over to Paramount, giving the latter control over some of the most beloved — and lucrative — movie and TV franchises.

Following the merger, there are several dead movie franchises that should be revived by Paramount. Some of Warner Bros’ most promising franchises have grown stagnant or been placed on ice, and Paramount is now in a position to breathe life into them. Some, like DC Elseworlds, are still limping along with the upcoming releases of The Batman Part II and Constantine II, but could also be given a boost by the merger. However, the following franchises, which Warner Bros seems to have killed entirely, might just find new life under Paramount’s ownership.

7) The DCAU

The DCAU was once comprised of some truly great animated DC shows, but the franchise has been dead for some time under Warner Bros’ leadership. Paramount has the perfect opportunity to bring the family-friendly animated adaptations of DC characters to life once more, reviving the beloved franchise. There are many fan-favorite shows that fell under the DCAU’s banner, so bringing them and the wider franchise back would be a great start for Paramount’s new era.

6) Mad Max

The latest entry in the Mad Max movie franchise may have been as recent as 2024, but despite the success of its apparent revival, the franchise appears to have died once again. After the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the planned follow-up seemed to quickly stall, with star Tom Hardy and creator George Miller both seeming open to the prospect despite it not currently being on the cards. Paramount now has the opportunity to green-light the next chapter in the franchise, which would undoubtedly make many fans incredibly happy.

5) Police Academy

After the success of 2025’s Naked Gun reboot, it would appear that audiences are once again ready to embrace silly, satirical looks at law enforcement. This makes the Paramount-Warner Bros merger seem the perfect opportunity to bring the Police Academy franchise back to life, with the last cinematic release having been way back in 1994. The planned reboot has been stuck in development hell for more than two decades, but Paramount now could help the franchise return to all its comedic glory.

4) Dirty Harry

The Dirty Harry franchise has left its mark on pop culture, with its most memorable moments immortalized through their endlessly quotable characteristics. Paramount now owns the rights to the character and the franchise, and could plausibly revive it for a modern audience. The gritty, action-thriller movies would surely fare well with modern audiences, and Eastwood’s son, Scott, is now around the perfect age to take over his father’s iconic role, so it might be the perfect chance for Paramount to resurrect Harry for a new generation.

3) Tarzan

Another property that the Paramount-Warner Bros merger includes is the Tarzan franchise, which sadly has fallen on hard times in recent years. With the only 21st-century release being the underrated 2016 movie The Legend of Tarzan, Paramount now has the opportunity to deliver more blockbusters in the long-running franchise. There’s clear cinematic potential in any Tarzan story, and the character has sadly been left dormant for far too long. Hopefully, Paramount will see fit to bring Tarzan back to life on the big screen in the near future.

2) Magic Mike

While the Magic Mike franchise is all too easy to dismiss as a superficial celebration of the male form in all its glory, the three-film franchise actually boasts a deceptive depth that is often overlooked. For all its raunchy thrills, the Magic Mike franchise also delivers an exceptional comedy-drama story, and it’s one that Paramount should consider reviving. With Warner Bros having had no apparent plans to continue its story after 2023’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Paramount could bring it back and delight the franchise’s fans.

1) The LEGO Movie

Upon release, The LEGO Movie proved far better than anyone expected. It spawned a franchise, which involved a sequel and several spin-offs, but there have been no new LEGO movies since 2017. The near-endless potential of the franchise, particularly now that it falls under the Paramount umbrella with so many other properties, makes a potential revival seem like a no-brainer. Hopefully, Paramount will understand the potential scope of the franchise and commit to making more excellent animated LEGO-based blockbusters.

