KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Officially Confirmed (And It’s Only The Start)

Last year, the world was introduced to the demon-hunting musical powerhouse known as HUNTR/X in Sony and Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, and while there have been reports of a sequel in the works, fans were still waiting to hear any sort of details of a sequel to the worldwide phenomenon. Now that day is finally here, and not only is a KPop Demon Hunters sequel on the way, but that’s only the start.

Today, Netflix and Sony have officially confirmed that a KPop Demon Hunters sequel is in development, and it is once again going to be directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. In fact, this is the first project of a new exclusive multi-year deal with Kang and Appelhans, so it’s fitting that the first project is one of the most anticipated sequels ever. There’s no word on a release date yet, but one thing Kang made clear was that “this is only the beginning”, so hopefully, even more fun projects that are part of this universe are on the way.

The KPop Demon Hunter Project Possibilities Are Endless

As the creative team points out, there are so many ways you can go with stories in this world. If you want to jump into each character’s past, there are plenty of unanswered questions in Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s lives before HUNTR/X, and you could also jump back in time to see what life was like for previous groups.

You could also explore some of the side characters or even some of the previous villains, as there’s so much history quickly established in the original film, and that’s only if you want to work in the past. You could also build stories in the present and bring on a new threat that ties into the honmoon, which still hasn’t reached its fully golden status. You could build those stories out in the main sequel, but you could also do a streaming mini-series as well. The world is full of possibilities, and it seems Netflix and Sony both recognize that.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together,” Appelhans said.

Chairman of Netflix Film Dan Lin says, “Maggie and Chris were brave enough to take a bold creative swing by telling a story that was both deeply personal and broke cultural barriers. At Netflix, our goal is to make someone’s favorite movie, and they did that by making the most popular Netflix movie of all time! There’s so much more story to tell, and we can’t wait to bring more HUNTR/X to fans everywhere.”

“Championing the bold creative visions of our filmmakers is at the heart of everything we do at Sony Pictures Animation,” say Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation. “Maggie and Chris brought their incredibly distinct perspectives to this film, telling a story audiences embraced around the globe. We are thrilled to work with them to expand their vision in the next chapter.”

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

