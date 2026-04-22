7 Great Fantasy Movies You Can Stream Free

Keeping fantasy movies free to stream is one of the best ways that the genre remains as accessible as it has become in recent years. And while there’s nothing quite like reading epic fantasy tales, watching them can be just as exciting—and the experience is made even better when you don’t always have to pay to access the classics across all the different subgenres.

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And accessibility to fantasy is key, as it encourages those who engage with it to view the world through different eyes, finding the magic in the little things. So whatever genre you’re looking for, whether it’s animated, sword and sorcery, modern, or featuring terrifying puppets that traumatized an entire generation, there’s something on this list for you—along with where to stream them for free.

7) The Neverending Story – Tubi

It’s one of the most beloved movies of all time, and it should come as no surprise that it’s occasionally streaming for free, happily reaching the screens of newer generations and creating new fans. The Neverending Story centers on a young boy named Bastian who hides in a bookstore to avoid being seen by bullies. Before he leaves, Bastian takes a book called “The Neverending Story” and begins reading it as he sneaks off to the school attic. Set in a land called Fantasia, which is threatened by an entity known as The Nothing, a darkness that destroys everything it touches. When Bastian reads a description of himself in the book, he begins to wonder whether Fantasia is real and whether it needs him to survive. It’s a movie that influenced (and traumatized) an entire generation, and while the effects don’t necessarily hold up, the story does, easily cementing its place as one of the most beloved children’s fantasy films.

6) Night at the Museum – Tubi

Genuinely one of the most whimsical and imaginative modern fantasy movies of our time, Night at the Museum is finally streaming for free. The movie tells the story of Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), a night shift security guard at the Smithsonian. Larry believes that he’s destined for greater things, but real life gets in the way of his dreams. During his first watch, he discovers something more magical than even he could have imagined: thanks to an Egyptian curse, the museum’s inhabitants spring to life after the building closes. It’s silly, it’s campy, it’s a damn good time. And really, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s also one of Robin Williams most endearing performances, which alone makes it worth the two hours to watch.

5) Midnight in Paris – Tubi

Midnight in Paris stars some pretty big names, from Owen Wilson to Rachel McAdams to Marrion Cottilard. The film centers on Gil Pender, a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. On a Parisian vacation with his fiancée, Gil decides to explore the city alone. One night, he encounters a group of wacky, yet familiar, partiers who sweep him along on their adventures. The catch? They’ve also taken him back in time, and for a single night, Gil spends his time with some of the Jazz Age’s most illustrious icons. Sweet and sentimental, the film is critically acclaimed, and for the cast alone, you won’t regret watching.

4) FernGully – Plex, Pluto TV & Roku

An incredibly quintessential movie from many of our childhoods, FernGully is the story of Crysta, a fairy living in a rainforest in Australia who has never seen a human before. Believing humans to be extinct, Crysta is shocked when a logging company approaches the rainforest and realizes they do exist. In her surprise, she accidentally shrinks one of them—a boy named Zak. Now in her size, Zak sees the damage that the loggers have done and attempts to help Crysta stop not only them but also an evil entity named Hexxus, who feeds on pollution. It’s another delightful Robin Williams addition, and for all its lessons on environmentalism, FernGully remains fun, never preachy, and still entirely relevant.

3) Labyrinth – Plex, Pluto TV & Roku

Is there a more iconic look than David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King? Or the dress that Jennifer Connoly dons at the ball? There really isn’t, and it’s no surprise that Labyrinth remains as beloved as it is, with a story that keeps adventure, tension, and love at its heart. The movie centers on Sarah (Connelly), a teenager who accidentally summons the Goblins in a fit of anger, taking her baby stepbrother away. When her brother, Toby, actually disappears, Sarah goes after him to rescue him from the Goblin King (Bowie). It’s visually stunning, proving Jim Henson’s immeasurable talents, and endearingly chaotic throughout. Labyrinth is a movie that will always be a classic fantasy pick.

2) Trollhunter – Plex & Roku

Trollhunter, a mockumentary set in Norway, earned surprisingly high ratings upon its 2011 debut. It features a group of student filmmakers investigating reports of illegal poaching. However, they discover something far more dangerous than what they were originally searching for when they stumble upon a mysterious man who earns his living by slaying trolls for the Norwegian government. Critics lauded the movie’s masterful sense of creeping dread and tension that ratcheted up throughout, and the cinematography is nothing short of stunning. And despite its horror leanings, Trollhunter never takes itself too seriously, letting the wittier moments shine through brilliantly.

1) The Dark Crystal – Plex, Pluto TV & Roku

Remembered as one of the movies that left Millennials entirely traumatized, The Dark Crystal is now streaming for free—and on multiple platforms. It’s genuine dark fantasy in the way the 80s became known for, brought to life by Jim Henson’s one-of-a-kind puppetry, and centers on Jen, who was raised by a race called the Mystics, and who is convinced that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the dark crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe. However, after the crystal was broken, the evil Skeksis used sinister means to gain control. Now, hoping to bring peace back to the world, Jen sets out to find the remaining shard. The Dark Crystal is entirely unique, and there’s been nothing quite like it since its release in 1982 (though there is a sequel series that might pique your interest).

Which of the movies on this list is your favorite? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fantasy fans are saying.