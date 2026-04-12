Spider-Man’s 10 Most Iconic Villains of the 1970s, Ranked by Importance

Spider-Man was hitting his stride when the 1970s rolled around and he had some of his most iconic adventures and storylines in that decade with some iconic villains along for the ride. Spider-Man was introduced for the first time in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 as a high school student who was bitten by a radioactive spider and had to come to terms with his new role as a teenage superhero. However, by the 1970s, he was settling into his role as a hero, was out of high school, and was finding his place in the big world of Marvel Comics superheroes. He also had to deal with some of the most iconic villains of the 1970s.

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Here is a look at the most important of these iconic Marvel villains Spider-Man fought in the 1970s.

10) Tarantula

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Not a lot of Marvel Comics fans talk about Tarantula anymore. However, when he appeared in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in a scene that mimicked his comic book debut in Amazing Spider-Man #134 (1974), it cause more people to look at this classic villain. Created by Gerry Conway and Ross Andry, he was a South American revolutionary with poi9son spikes in his gloves and boots. However, his biggest moments came when he fought both Spider-Man and the Punisher in Spider-Man’s comics. He was also one of the most realistic villains who had actual criminal motivations, something Spider-Man villains gravitated to in the 1970s.

9) Shocker

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Shocker made his debut in 1967, but it was in the 1970s that he became one of Spider-Man’s most persistent and dangerous villains. He was different from more flamboyant and over-the-top villains, as he was a working-class villain, a self0taught safe cracker who used vibranium gauntlets to steal things rather than trying to be a megalomaniac villain. He was in the Masters of Evil and worked with the Sinister Six, raising his status, and he also worked for some of Spider-Man’s persistent crime lord enemies in the 1970s. After his recent death, Spider-Man even said he was a classic villain that he actually liked.

8) Scorpion

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Scorpion was someone who was elevated into a more dangerous villain in the 2000s when he became the new Venom, but he really hit hit stride in the 1970s after debuting in 1965. In the 60s, he was a villain J. Jonah Jameson helped create, but one who grew to become more demented thanks to brain damage from the experiments that gave him his powers. This allowed him to become a deadly criminal thanks to his rage and it was in the 1970s that he really started to show this more complex psychological damage driving him on. He also crossed over in other titles in the 1970s to improve his legacy.

7) Hammerhead

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Hammerhead made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #113 in 1972, from the creative team of Gerry Conway and John Romita Sr. This was a three-issue story arc, making Hammerhead a major villain from the start. He was a former street criminal who was involved in an accident and had his shattered skull replaced with steel alloy. This soon led to him risking the ranks and becoming a crime lord who worked against the Maggia and started the mafia warfare than dominated Spider-Man comics in the 1970s. His design is a call-back to classic 1920s gangster movies, and that helped him stand out as one of the most memorable villains of that decade.

6) Mysterio

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Mysterio was one of Spider-Man’s first villains he ever faced in Marvel Comics. He was a persistent villain in 1960s, but he upped his game in the 1970s. He had a major resurgence in 1975 when Daniel Berkhart replaced Quentin Beck after being trained by Beck and hired by J. Jonah Jameson to discredit Spider-Man. However, Beck remained around as well and this was one of the most unique Spider-Man villains since he used psychological warfare against Spider-Man instead of blunt attacks. He also had a nice call-back to classic sci-fi, especially with the fishbowl helmet design and his holographic tech.

5) Wilson Fisk

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Wilson Fisk is one of Daredevil’s greatest enemies, but he debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #50 in 1967 and was a Spider-Man villain throughout the 1970s. Unlike many criminals in Spider-Man comics, Kingpin ran his criminal empire like a businessperson, and he kept things hidden so well that he was almost impossible to stop or shut down. He became the Daredevil enemy in the 1980s, but Marvel was able to really build him up in Sider-Man comics in the 1970s before that happened. If anything, it was the Kingpin that created the template for Marvel’s crime lords that rose in later years.

4) The Jackal

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The Jackal debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 and he did something that helped create one of the most hated Spider-Man storylines in history with the Clone Saga. However, two decades before the Clone Saga almost ruined Spider-Man, the original Clone Saga took place in the 1970s and was much more accepted by readers. This ran from The Amazing Spider-Man 129-151 where it teased the idea that Peter Parker himself was a clone. Jackal is also who introduced Punisher to Marvel Comics, when he made Frank Castle believe Spider-Man was a villain. Jackal had a longer effect on Spider-Man than almost any other villain from the 1970s.

3) J. Jonah Jameson

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J. Jonah Jameson has been around since The Amazing Spider-Man #1, and he has been both a popular supporting character and a hated antagonistic force in the world of Spider-Man. Throughout the 1970s, Jameson was almost always an antagonist, and while not a real “villain,” he did enough to warrant jail time if his secrets were ever revealed. His biggest trait was slandering Spider-Man every chance he got through his newspaper, the Daily Bugle. However, he also worked with Mysterio, Scorpion, and the Spider-Slayers, and he was always around to make Spider-Man’s life a living hell.

2) Doctor Octopus

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Doctor Octopus was one of Spider-Man’s first-ever villains, debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #3 (1963) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. He remained one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains throughout the 1970s and was in some incredible storylines in that decade. This included his attempts to lead the Sinister Six, which he originally created in the 1960s, and his brilliance rivals Peter Parker’s, but without the moral codes that keep Peter from going too far in his experiments. In Spider-Man’s history, Doctor Octopus usually stands alongside the Green Goblin as his archenemy, and his non-stop attempts to beat Spider-Man and ruin his life made him one of the 70s most entertaining villains.

1) The Green Goblin

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It is easy to understand why the Green Goblin was the most important of Spider-Man villains in the 1970s, even if he did disappear in the first half of the decade and not return for many years. Norman Osborn made his debut as the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 in 1964 and was one of his most psychologically damaging villains in history. This was highlighted in 1973 with “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” when Norman actually murdered Peter Parker’s girlfriend (Amazing Spider-Man #121-122). Norman also “died” after this, only for his son Harry Osborn to betray his best friend Peter Parker and become the new Green Goblin for the rest of the decade.

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