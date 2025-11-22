All 3 KPop Demon Hunters, Ranked According To Threat Level

Within the world of Netflix’s smash hit film, KPop Demon Hunters, the ongoing battle between the forces of the underworld and those who stand to protect humanity is a heavy burden that rests on the shoulders of generations of “Hunters.” Every generation has a musical trio who fight demons with sacred songs, deadly blades, and a lot of charisma. Huntrix, the chart-topping girl group and fierce defenders of the Honmoon barrier, each have a unique set of skills that define their true power. Each member—Zoey, Rumi, and Mira—brings their own flair and capability to defend the front lines, creating a force that even the most ancient demons fear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Huntrix’s individual combat skills are crucial to understand the true scale and consequences of the supernatural conflict unfolding just out of the public eye.

3) Zoey

Zoey’s threat comes not from overwhelming force, but from her discipline, focus, and skill with her projectile blades. As the rapper and youngest member, she can come across as naive or cutesy in the face of demonic chaos, but that only allows her to exploit openings and weaknesses her more emotionally driven teammates might overlook in the heat of battle. Her threat is the precision of a calculated strike.

Her ability to read the flow of battle and coordinate team tactics is what makes her invaluable. Zoey’s skills lean towards supporting Rumi and Mira’s strengths, ensuring the group acts as one fierce and deadly unit. Without Zoey’s steady influence and flawless defence, the combined threat of the other two would be much easier for the demons to overpower.

2) Mira

Mira’s terrifying and almost unhinged power puts her threat level well above that of other past hunters. Her physical strength and incredible speed are driven by her deep-seated anger due to past family trauma and feelings of not having a place in a group of people she loves. When Mira’s anger issues are triggered, the resulting fury is channelled directly into her attacks, making her a human whirlwind of barely controlled destruction.

Mira’s primary combat style is a direct and aggressive approach that favors close-quarter fighting. She is the group’s visual artist and primary dancer, and this control over her body allows her to use high-risk maneuvers with lethal precision in a way the other two cannot. The unpredictability of her rage makes her a nightmare for demons, who are unable to anticipate her next move once her temper flares.

1) Rumi

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation.

Rumi is the undisputed apex hunter for a simple reason: no other human hunter has ever shared her unique heritage. Her half-demon nature gives her an instinctual understanding of demons’ weaknesses and mode of operation, which she leverages into devastating blows. Rumi’s hybrid nature grants her the ability to manipulate the very same energies that fuel demons, making her not just a defender, but a walking existential risk to the Demon King, Gwi-Ma.

As the group’s lead vocalist, her voice is the most powerful weapon in Huntrix’s arsenal. The depth of her connection to both worlds translates into songs so strong that they can heal the Honmoon barrier even from within. Rumi’s eventual acceptance of her heritage and willingness to wield her demonic side mean she can unleash overwhelming, pure power in a way her teammates, bound by their full humanity, cannot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!