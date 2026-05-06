All 5 Star Wars Movies & TV Shows Releasing After Maul: Shadow Lord

The first season of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord recently concluded, but fans have plenty more to look forward to from the galaxy far, far away. Even though Disney’s output strategy seems to be evolving in recent years (prioritizing theatrical features over new streaming, favoring quality over quantity from their top brands), Lucasfilm isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Even though only a handful of projects are confirmed to be making their way through the pipeline, several others are in various stages of development, and with Lucasfilm now under the leadership of co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, many are curious to see which ones will formally get the green light.

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Here are all the Star Wars movies and TV shows releasing after Maul – Shadow Lord.

1) The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22, 2026)

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans don’t have to wait much longer for the franchise’s next release. After a seven-year hiatus, Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen with a continuation of Disney+’s flagship original series. At first glance, it seems like an odd project to kick off the next wave of Star Wars movies, but Lucasfilm is banking on Grogu’s popularity to fuel ticket sales.

Early marketing materials for The Mandalorian and Grogu were strange and hid plot details, but we’ve learned more about the story as the campaign has progressed. The film sees Din Djarin and Grogu embark on a mission to hunt down Imperial warlords for the New Republic in the hopes of preventing another galactic war. We know that quest ultimately proves to be unsuccessful (the First Order does rise, after all), but The Mandalorian and Grogu looks like it will still be an entertaining and heartfelt adventure.

2) Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 (2026)

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The only live-action TV series Lucasfilm has on deck (officially, anyway) is the second season of Ahsoka. A release date has not been set in stone as of this writing, but it’s widely expected the season will premiere at some point later this year. Jon Favreau has mentioned that he’s seen “all of” Ahsoka Season 2, implying that the post-production process has gone smoothly and the episodes have come together nicely.

Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of the first season. Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned to the main Star Wars galaxy, while Ahsoka and Sabine remain on Peridia. Originally, The Mandalorian Season 4 was going to lay the groundwork for Ahsoka Season 2, but that was before Lucasfilm shifted to The Mandalorian and Grogu. It’ll be interesting to see how the Ahsoka creative team adapted to that change and how they continue the lingering threads.

3) Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary Re-Release (February 19, 2027)

2027 marks the 50th anniversary for Star Wars, and Lucasfilm has big plans in store. The festivities kick off with a special theatrical re-release of A New Hope, the film that started it all. It’s not surprising Lucasfilm is putting the original movie back on the big screen for such a momentous occasion. What is a pleasant surprise, however, is the fact that it’s a restored version of the unaltered 1977 cut that’ll be screened.

Since the special editions first arrived in 1997, the original theatrical cuts of the classic trilogy have basically been lost to time, never receiving an official home media release (save for 2006 DVDs that included those cuts as special features). Of course, the special editions feature some controversial changes that have not stood the test of time, so long-time fans are overjoyed they get to experience the original theatrical cut again.

4) Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28, 2027)

A few months after getting a blast from the past, fans will get to see Star Wars’ future up on the big screen. Hitting theaters over Memorial Day in 2027 is Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film from director Shawn Levy. In typical Lucasfilm fashion, plot details are being kept under lock and key, but it has been confirmed Starfighter takes place a handful of years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, meaning we will get a taste of what became of the galaxy following the First Order’s defeat. And despite rumors to the contrary, this is said to be an original story that doesn’t feature any legacy characters.

The biggest selling point for Starfighter is its cast, headlined by Ryan Gosling, who is coming off of the blockbuster success of Project Hail Mary. The ensemble also includes notable names like Amy Adams, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith. Star Wars isn’t known for hiring a bunch of A-listers for new projects, but the franchise is breaking that mold here, and it makes Starfighter all the more exciting.

Lucasfilm was very confident that it had something special in Maul – Shadow Lord; the second season was confirmed before the first one even aired. Now that we’ve gotten a chance to see the full show, it’s safe to say that confidence was not misplaced. Shadow Lord continues Lucasfilm Animation’s tradition of fleshing out canon in fascinating ways with compelling stories populated by interesting characters. Considering the way Season 1 ended, fans can’t wait to see the series return.

As for when that’ll be, it’s a mystery. Star Sam Witwer promised the wait won’t be too long, as the creative team has kept busy working on Season 2. The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrived two years after Season 1, so it’s possible Shadow Lord won’t come back until 2028. Depending on how things have progressed behind the scenes, a premiere in 2027 wouldn’t be out of the question, so viewers will have to keep an eye out.

Officially, Star Wars: Starfighter is the last Star Wars movie dated on the release calendar. That said, there are several other films in various stages of development. It remains to be seen which will see the light of day, but Kathleen Kennedy addressed the status of a handful of these during her exit interview earlier this year:

Simon Kinberg’s trilogy: Though Lucasfilm “upended” the story, Kennedy has said Filoni and Brennan are “very much onboard with what Simon is doing,” implying this could be the next Star Wars movie project (assuming the script falls into place).



Though Lucasfilm “upended” the story, Kennedy has said Filoni and Brennan are “very much onboard with what Simon is doing,” implying this could be the next Star Wars movie project (assuming the script falls into place). Taika Waititi’s movie : Kennedy shared that Waititi has finished his long-developing Star Wars movie script (this film was announced in 2020). She said it’s “hilarious and great,” but it’s no longer her call on whether it gets made or not.



: Kennedy shared that Waititi has finished his long-developing Star Wars movie script (this film was announced in 2020). She said it’s “hilarious and great,” but it’s no longer her call on whether it gets made or not. James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi: Pitched as a biblical epic exploring the origins of the Force and the Jedi Order, Mangold’s movie has the potential to be one of the most interesting Star Wars movies to date. Unfortunately, it’s currently on hold. Kennedy said the script is “definitely breaking the mold” of what a Star Wars movie can be.



Pitched as a biblical epic exploring the origins of the Force and the Jedi Order, Mangold’s movie has the potential to be one of the most interesting Star Wars movies to date. Unfortunately, it’s currently on hold. Kennedy said the script is “definitely breaking the mold” of what a Star Wars movie can be. New Jedi Order: Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, New Jedi Order is billed as Daisy Ridley’s return to the franchise. The film’s story would follow Rey as she trains a new generation of Jedi. Sadly, the project has cycled through multiple writers, indicating Lucasfilm is having trouble getting the story just right.



Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, New Jedi Order is billed as Daisy Ridley’s return to the franchise. The film’s story would follow Rey as she trains a new generation of Jedi. Sadly, the project has cycled through multiple writers, indicating Lucasfilm is having trouble getting the story just right. Donald Glover’s Lando movie: After playing a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover is developing a full Lando spinoff movie. Kennedy has said Glover has turned in a script.



After playing a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover is developing a full Lando spinoff movie. Kennedy has said Glover has turned in a script. Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie: Another film announced during Celebration 2023, Dave Filoni was in line to helm a film that would serve as a culmination of storylines from the New Republic era shows. It’s been quiet on this front since, and the fate of the project could depend on how The Mandalorian and Grogu fares.

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