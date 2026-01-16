Lucasfilm Gives Major Updates on 6 New Star Wars Movies, Including The Hunt for Ben Solo & New Trilogy

Departing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has just offered a thrilling update on six new Star Wars movies. It’s a time of change for Lucasfilm, with Kathleen Kennedy officially stepping down as president after 14 years. She’s handing over the reins to new co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, and she leaves things in a good shape; Lucasfilm has shot two new Star Wars movies in as many years, without any behind-the-scenes drama. But, naturally, all eyes are on the upcoming Star Wars movies beyond The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking in an exit interview with Deadline, Kennedy offered major updates on no less than six upcoming films. Here’s what she had to say, going from the most information to the least.

Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars Trilogy

image courtesy of lucasfilm

In November 2024, Lucasfilm hired Simon Kinberg to begin work on the next Star Wars trilogy. Kennedy confirmed that Kinberg is still working on the script for the first film. “He wrote something that we read in August, and it was very good, but not there,” she explained. “We’ve pretty much upended the story, and then spent a great deal of time on the treatment, which he finished literally about four weeks ago. And it’s a very detailed treatment, like 70 pages. And so he is expected to give us something in March.”

Kennedy strongly hinted that this is a priority for Lucasfilm, and will be the next film in production after Starfighter and The Mandalorian & Grogu. “I know that Dave and Lynwen are very much on board with what Simon’s doing,” she noted, “and that would be a new trilogy. In the timeline of things, that takes you well into 2030 plus. So that’s really what’s up next.” There are rumors Kinberg’s trilogy involves Daisy Ridley’s return, and Kennedy was notably silent on Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order” film, originally planned to bring Ridley back.

The Hunt for Ben Solo

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Adam Driver recently revealed Lucasfilm had originally planned to make The Hunt for Ben Solo, bringing back his iconic sequel trilogy character, only to be overruled by Disney. Kennedy explicitly referred to this, insisting the project was on “the backburner” but not necessarily cancelled. “Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns,” she observed. “It was just great. Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk.”

Kennedy then launched into a fascinating discussion of the need to “be bold,” which sounds as close as she’d come to calling out Disney for making a wrong decision.

“I remember when I came into this job, the first thing Bob Iger said to me was, ‘Be bold.’ I’ve always liked that because I think you have to be bold and you have to be willing to take risks with people and with ideas. Otherwise you are just doing the same thing. Right now we’re in an era where companies are so risk-averse, and I get it. I hear all the conversations. They’ve got Wall Street to please, and I get it, but I also believe that that’s what contributes to things disappearing, ultimately. I just think you have to take those chances.”

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

image courtesy of marvel studios

Taika Waititi (of Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder fame) has been working on a Star Wars script for years now, and Kennedy revealed he’s finally finished. “Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great,” she commented. “It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door.”

Donald Glover’s Lando Movie

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

In the same vein, Kennedy confirmed that Donald Glover has turned in a script for his Lando movie, a spinoff from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Kennedy restated her belief that Solo failed because audiences weren’t ready for a recast Han Solo, but indicated Lucasfilm may well change policy there. “I just think that conceptually, we did it too soon,” she noted.

James Mangold’s Jedi Origin Movie

image courtesy of lucasfilm

James Mangold’s Jedi origin movie (often referred to as “Dawn of the Jedi”) was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, but has been in limbo since then. “Jim Mangold and [Andor scribe) Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script,” Kennedy explained, “but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold.”

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Lucasfilm enjoyed working with Rian Johnson on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and hired him for a new trilogy – clearly not expected the sheer controversy that film would engender. As Kennedy notes, Johnson has been focused on the Knives Out franchise, which has consumed a great deal of his time. “I do believe he got spooked by the online negativity,” she observed. “I think Rian made one of the best Star Wars movies. He’s a brilliant filmmaker and he got spooked.”

Which upcoming Star Wars movie or TV show are you most excited about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!