7 Best MCU Movie Trailers of All Time, Ranked

The world is waiting with bated breath for the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. There’s been a little bit of confusion about Marvel Studios’ plan to release it, though, with reports claiming that not one but four teasers will play before another major Disney release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. A good chunk of the Internet can’t seem to contain its excitement, speculation about what the focus of the four trailers could be and what they might reveal about the highly anticipated film. However, another section of the fanbases wishes they could go back to the good old days, when Marvel Studios would release one trailer online for everyone to enjoy and dissect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doing a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s trailer history reveals a solid track record of previews that garner excitement without giving away too much. But they can’t all claim to be the cream of the crop. Here are the seven best MCU movie trailers of all time, ranked.

7) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer

Play video

Ryan Coogler and Co. had the impossible task of carrying on with the Black Panther franchise without its star, Chadwick Boseman. To honor him, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever acts as a love letter to a character and actor who meant so much to so many. The film’s official teaser sets the tone by evoking melancholy and touching on the theme of grief. However, there’s also an air of hopefulness that says that everything’s going to be alright.

6) Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Trailer

Play video

Spider-Man has a few good trailers under his belt, but the one that stands out the most is the teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition to explaining Doctor Strange’s role in the film, it also features the return of a couple of iconic movie villains, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. The trailer also gets bonus points for not spoiling Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos.

5) The Avengers Trailer 2

Play video

The first Avengers movie needs no introduction, since it’s the first time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble in the MCU. However, before it hit theaters, it was seen as a risky move that could blow up in Marvel Studios’ face. The Avengers‘ second trailer proves there was never anything to worry about, as it showcases plenty of great action sequences and the circle shot that’s become arguably the most important in the franchise’s history.

4) Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer

Play video

The major complaint about the first two Thor movies is that they’re overly serious and refuse to embrace the wacky side of the source material. That’s not a problem for Thor: Ragnarok, which reveals its tonal shift in its teaser trailer. With Asgard in danger from the evil Hela, Thor has to fight his way home, getting a new haircut and meeting a friend from work. Ragnarok‘s teaser works on just about every level, even if it gives away the movie’s big reveal.

3) Avengers: Endgame Official Trailer

Play video

The wait between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was unbearable. The only thing that got people through was the marketing for Endgame, which hit its stride with the release of the official trailer. Starting with shots from older movies to set the tone, the video kicks into gear, showing the world’s sad state after Thanos’ attack. By the end, though, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are ready to get back on the horse, donning the sick Quantum Realm suits.

2) Captain America: Civil War Trailer 2

Play video

As great as it is to see the Avengers together, it’s almost better when they’re at each other’s throats. The second trailer for Captain America: Civil War dives deeper into the conflict between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, even showing some of the final fight between the two. But that’s small potatoes compared to the end tag, which shows off Spider-Man interacting with all of the MCU’s heroes for the first time. This trailer would easily grab the top spot if it weren’t for an all-timer.

1) Avengers: Infinity War Trailer 1

Play video

The MCU builds up Thanos for years, but he doesn’t get to take off the gloves until the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. After some epic narration by a few characters that recreates Nick Fury’s iconic speech from The Avengers, the Mad Titan drops bar after bar before stepping out of a portal and wreaking havoc. This trailer also earns major brownie points for finally allowing the Guardians of the Galaxy to share the screen with an Avengers member.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!