The Mandalorian Recap: 7 Essential Things To Remember for The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Star Wars franchise is releasing its first major theatrical film in seven years with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will continue the adventure of the hit Disney+ series on the big screen. The new film will also continue the story of “The Mandalorian,” Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young ward, the alien known as Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”). While director Jon Favreau and co-writer Dave Filoni have made it clear that this film is a fine jumping-on point for new viewers, it’s undeniable that some additional lore from the larger Star Wars Universe helps to understand the movie in a better context.

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Streaming has thrown so much content at us that it’s okay for some viewers to feel overwhelmed by the “homework” that could be required for The Mandalorian and Grogu. That’s where we come in. Below you’ll find the list that boils down what you need to know to enjoy The Mandalorian & Grogu.

7. Mission Reboot

Sigourney Weaver in The Mandalorian & Grogu / Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian ran for three seasons on Disney+. Those three seasons covered how Din Djarin broke from his strict code as a bounty hunter (and a Mandalorian warrior) to save Grogu from Imperial Remnants looking ot exploit his unique biology and Force powers. However, by Season 3, Din Djarin, Grogu, and their Mandalorian allies turned the tables on their Imperial enemies, freed Mandalore from evil occupants, and restarted the planet’s Great Forge. With his cultural obligations fulfilled, Din formally adopted Grogu as his “son,” and the pair returned to work as bounty hunters, with the new purpose of tracking down the rest of the Imperial Remnants lurking around the galaxy.

WHAT TO KNOW: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will be picking up where Season 3 left off, with Din Djarin and Grogu being approached by former Rebel pilot Col. Ward (Sigourney Weaver), who is leading the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers squad. Ward hires Din and Grogu to find and take out some especially bad Imperial targets, which will be harder than it initially seems. While this is a continuation of the TV show, Season 3 ended on a soft reboot of the status quo, making this movie a suitable jumping-on point for new fans.

6. The Empire Is Rising Again

Lucasfilm

Din Djarin and Grogu will certainly be timely hires, because things are not safe in the galaxy. The Mandalorian TV series is set five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and the Empire’s downfall after the Battle of Endor. While the “New Republic” has brought a loose order to the galaxy, the Empire hasn’t been completely defeated. The three seasons of the main series revealed that leaders like Grand Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) were part of a “Shadow Council,” i.e., a cabal of former Imperial commanders, who are still carrying out Emperor Palpatine’s commands, including searching for means to help Darth Sidious achieve true resurrection.

WHAT TO KNOW: Moff Gideon and his faction of enhanced soldiers were defeated on Mandalore, but Gideon was just one member of the Shadow Council. While that group is still scheming, an even bigger threat is approaching in the form of Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn, who has finally found his way back after being stranded in a distant galaxy during the Galactic Civil War. It’s rumored that Thrawn’s return (as seen in the series Star Wars: Ahsoka) will be sparking some of the Imperial activity that Din Djarin and Grogu are hired to quell.

5. The Underworld Is In Upheaval

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The Empire is trying to regroup in the shadows, but in the shadows of the Underworld, things have come apart. The end of the Civil War saw the balance of power shift significantly, with criminal organizations like Maul’s Shadow Collective (and subgroups like Crimon Dawn and Black Sun) all losing power and influence. The Hutt Clan also took some of the biggest losses of any crime family, following the death of its leader, Jabba the Hutt, during Return of the Jedi. The Book of Boba Fett saw former bounty hunter Boba Fett start his own crime syndicate, which claimed Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine as their headquarters.

WHAT TO KNOW: Several Hutts will appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, at a time when the family is battling to hold onto its waning power. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will play Rotta the Hutt, Jabba’s son, who first appeared as a baby in the Clone Wars animated series, but is now grown and living life as a fighter in gladiator sports. Also returning will be the Hutt Twins, Jabba’s successors who appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.

4. It’s A Tale of Two Orphans

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The Mandalorian is widely credited for rekindling viewer interest in the “Lone Wolf and Cub” sub-genre. As the show progressed, the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu grew deeper: it wasn’t just a father-son allegory but a story of two characters connected by the tragedies of their upbringings. Both characters were left orphaned during violent times in the galaxy, and Din Djarin has given Grogu a family, culture, and code, much like he was welcomed as a Foundling into The Tribe of fringe Mandalorians.

WHAT TO KNOW: Trailers have already made it clear that The Mandalorian & Grogu will have a deeper emotional subtext, which examines Din Djarin’s concern about Grogu’s much longer life without him, and how he’ll fare if he finds himself all alone again. Just know those parental concerns are coming from a place of some classic Star Wars trauma.

3. Baby Yoday Is Trained In Two Ways

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Puppetry is something that The Mandalorian & Grogu is clearly investing some of its movie-sized budget in. Grogu has always been created using practical effects, and this movie will see the small character performing the widest range of movements and heroic feats than has ever been possible in the TV show. And we expect it to be put to good use.

WHAT TO KNOW: During Seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian (and The Book of Boba Fett), Grogu had to decide between staying with Din Djarin and embracing “The Way” of the Mandalorians, or living with mentors like Luke Skywalker or Ahsoka Tano, who could train him in the way of the Force and help rebuild the Jedi Order. Obviously, Grogu chose Din, but Luke has trained him how to use his formidable Force abilities. Grogu has now been battle-tested during the final fight against Moff Gideon, and his ready to stand on his own.

2. That Helmet Should Never Come Off

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Trailer and TV spots for The Mandalorian & Grogu have featured plenty of footage of series star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, Fantastic Four) with his face on prominent display. Pedro has a lot of fans, so Disney’s marketing approach is understandable; however, Star Wars fans (rightfully) have big questions…

WHAT TO KNOW: The Mandalorian series built a lot of lore around the story of how Din Djarin was taken in by The Tribe, a fringe sect of Mandalorian culture that adheres to ancient customs of the culture. One of the Tribe’s biggest rules is that no member may remove their helmet in the presence of another. Din already violated that rule (several times) due to his relationship with Grogu, and had to earn his way back into the Tribe. So if the helmet is off like this in the movie, it has serious implications for Din Djarin’s future.

1. There Will Be Cameos

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian started as a (blessedly) self-contained Star Wars story, but it has not stayed that way at all. The TV series has been a springboard for other spinoffs like The Book of Boba and Ahsoka, which have both made big connections back to Star Wars animated series like Clone Wars and Rebels. This is all under the watch of Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, who was once the protegé of Star Wars creator George Lucas. Now, The Mandalorian is the centerpiece of a sector of the Star Wars universe fans nicknamed the “Filoniverse,” which includes all of the aforementioned shows that are set in the New Republic era.

WHAT TO KNOW: The Filoniverse is taking the Marvel approach and is building toward a major crossover event film, presumably centering on Thrawn’s return. Three Hutts, alien bounty hunter Embo, and Star Wars Rebels protagonist Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) are all returning characters who are confirmed to cameo in The Mandalorian & Grogu. But don’t be surprised if there are more. Casual fans may not “get” all of them on sight, but not to worry: we’ll have an explainer for those when the time comes.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd. Discuss Star Wars with us on the ComicBook Forum!