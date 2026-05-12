Wait, Is The Mandalorian And Grogu Going To Kill Din Djarin?

Star Wars’ first new movie in nearly seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, is just around the corner. The movie, which is set to hit theaters on May 22, represents a major moment for the franchise not only because of that gap in time but also because it comes on the heels of several rocky additions to , including the most recently released new movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is largely considered the franchise’s worst overall.

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That means there’s quite a bit of pressure on The Mandalorian and Grogu to do well, and Lucasfilm has no doubt been approaching the project with that context in mind—meaning, presumably, they will be pulling out all the stops in this brand-new installment. While that has meant things like the inclusion of long-awaited characters like Zeb Orrelios and a return to form with stormtroopers, it may also mean some truly shocking moments. Now, a new teaser trailer for the movie has introduced one potential shock that would truly catch audiences by surprise and completely change the franchise moving forward.

The Mandalorian And Grogu’s Newest Teaser Hints At Din’s Death

After months of heavy marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu, a new teaser trailer has introduced the concept that Din Djarin might die in the movie for the very first time. Of course, with Star Wars, the main characters are always in a degree of danger, so it wasn’t exactly off the table that he or any other character could die. However, nothing about the promotion of the movie thus far had indicated that Din’s death was a serious possibility in The Mandalorian and Grogu until now.

The teaser begins with the ominous statement, “The Mandalorian will die tomorrow,” and from there, many references, direct and indirect, are made to the possibility of Din’s death. This begins with the idea that the old protect the young and then the young protect the old (suggesting that it may be Grogu’s job to protect Din in this movie) and continues with the idea that “There comes a time where we all have to say goodbye.” The latter in particular reinforces once again that there could be a major goodbye coming—one between Din and Grogu.

After a clip in which Din tells Grogu that he has to be brave for him, the teaser ends with Din taking on significant blaster fire in his ship and saying, “This is the way” as someone tells him he has to get out of there. All of these points, unfortunately, have certainly implied that Din’s life is in danger in this new movie, which would be a truly jarring choice for The Mandalorian and Grogu to make.

Killing Din Djarin On The Big Screen Would Be Shocking

The death of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu feels next to impossible, although this new teaser has raised reasonable questions about whether it could actually be on the cards. Killing off Din Djarin would be one of the most shocking things Star Wars has done for quite some time, and it would arguably be much easier to swallow and, most likely, better received than some of Star Wars’ sharp left turns, such as with the return of Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker.

In fact, this decision would be a genuine shock for a few reasons. For one, this movie has been marketed in large part to children. While George Lucas himself has always said that Star Wars is “for kids,” the adorable appeal of Grogu in particular is certainly going to mean plenty of children coming to the theater. It therefore would be very surprising if Lucasfilm decided to kill Din off in front of such an audience. It would also simply be a wild, unexpected move in any context, particularly because Din is a titular lead in the movie.

In addition to that, though, one of the most surprising aspects of this choice would be its implications on the future of Star Wars. That is, Din has been positioned as a very important character for the future of the franchise. Killing him off would mean Star Wars having to have a substantial backup plan for how to move forward without him.

Would Star Wars Actually Kill Din?

The question remains whether Star Wars would actually take the leap and kill Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The most likely answer is no, for many of the reasons already mentioned. This would be a shocking and undoubtedly very controversial choice, and it would mean Star Wars needing to figure out what the franchise’s future is going to look like without such a beloved character.

Yet, for these very same reasons, it would be a compelling decision for The Mandalorian and Grogu to make. In fact, at a time when Star Wars has so much to prove, it would cement the fact that Star Wars is back and ready to take major risks on the big screen.

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