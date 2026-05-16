Martin Scorsese’s Dream The Mandalorian & Grogu Cameo Officially Explained – “…It was Like ‘What?!’” [Exclusive]

As the theatrical release date approaches, everyone in the Star Wars fandom is currently talking about The Mandalorian and Grogu—whether that be about things they’re excited for, moments they’re convinced will happen, or their gripes about a Mandalorian movie in general. And that includes Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who sat down with ComicBook’s Chris Killian to talk about the upcoming film, and a cameo that everyone can agree is cool.

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The cameo that everyone keeps talking about? It’s courtesy of Martin Scorsese, one of the most prolific directors of all time, who appears as an alien shopkeeper who, interestingly enough, shares a feature identical to the man himself. When asked about the character and the actor having matching eyebrows, a theme with characters that Scorsese portrays, Filoni said, “That’s an interesting question.” But Favreau followed up with more details, saying, “We took all of his performance, cut it together, and then we give it to the animators, and then they start. They loved it too, like they put more work into that Martin Scorsese stuff with the character design, and my point is that they get inspired by it as well, and everybody adds a little something, but it’s really some of the best animation.”

Scorsese Was An Easy Sell on Appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu

All it took was a phone call from Kathleen Kennedy, according to Filoni and Favreau. When talking about what stoked his interest in film originally, Favreau said, “My taste in movies formed primarily through George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, and I had no idea they were actually friends and showing each other their movies, which you’d think that they were in different worlds, but no, throughout that whole period they were part of the same cool little group.”

“So, when we reached out to him, it was a dream to have him. I wrote the part… ‘Who’s on the list?” said [casting director] Sarah Finn, ‘Oh yeah, sure, Martin Scorsese?!’ and Kathy’s like, ‘I’ll give him a call.’ She gave him a call, ‘Yeah, he’ll do it.’ And it was like, what?! So that’s what happened. So fast.” Not only is it a gift to Favreau to be working with one of his inspirations, but it’s also a gift to the fans who now get to see Scorsese as a wacky alien with wild eyebrows delivering the performance of a lifetime.

Of course, Trapper Wolf also came up, with questions surrounding a potential spinoff for the pilot that’s played by Filoni himself, as well as how he ended up with the most badass name in the franchise. “Yes, he chose the name. But in all fairness, he was like, ‘You don’t need to have as many shots of me in the movie,’” Favreau joked. Filoni added, “Because I want the movie to be good! So I was like, ‘Please take me out.’” And those Trapper Wolf action figures? Turns out that Favreau is a big fan. “Here’s the problem: when they made the figure of him, I bought a case and made him sign them.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Martin Scorsese and more Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian and Grogu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to head over and see what’s happening at the ComicBook forum.