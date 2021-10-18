Hulu has released a new official trailer for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, coming to the streaming service in November. Co-created and executive-produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, after a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. Marvel’s Joe Quesada is also an executive producer on the series. Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić created the Hit-Monkey character for Marvel Comics in 2010, first appearing in Hit-Monkey #1. While hot at the time of his debut, Hit-Monkey hasn’t had a significant presence in the comics in the decade since he first debuted.

Fred Tatasciore and Jason Sudekis lead Hit-Monkey’s voice as Hit-Monkey and the spectral assassin Bryce. The cast also includes George Takei as Shinji Yokohama, Olivia Munn as Akiko, Ally Maki as Haruka, and Nobi Nakanishi as Ito. The new trailer also offers a glimpse of two additional Marvel Comics characters appearing in the series, Lady Bullseye and Fat Cobra. You can watch the trailer below.

Hulu and Marvel Television initially announced Hit-Monkey as part of a larger slate of animated television series featuring Marvel Comics characters. In addition to Hit-Monkey, there were plans for MODOK, Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck, all leading to a crossover called The Offenders. Of those shows, only Hit-Monkey and MODOK made it to release. The others were canceled after Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television.

MODOK creator/showrunner Jordan Blum previously told ComicBook.com that he had seen portions of Hit-Monkey. He said it “looks amazing.”

“You know, I’m excited people will be able to see Hit-Monkey,” Blum said in May. “I’ve seen a little bit of it, and it looks amazing. I was consulting on the other shows ’cause I was possibly gonna do The Offenders if it ever came to be. It was really cool. Everyone got to do their own thing. We didn’t change a single thing in our show. But no, you know I think you want togive showrunners a little bit of freedom to kind of establish their characters and the voice of the shows and not worry too much about how it all fits together. That was going to be my burden.”

What do you think of the new trailer for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey on Hulu? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Marvel’s Hit-Monkey will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, November 17th.